Free period products to be offered at 19 library locations across Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY —Nineteen libraries will be offering free period products across Salt Lake County.

The County Library is partnering with Murray Library to provide feminine hygiene products in public restrooms. Coinless dispensers will be stocked with tampons and pads at the Murray Library and all 18 branches of the County Library.

“The period project aims to improve menstrual health by ensuring women and girls have access to menstrual supplies and removing the barrier of ‘period poverty’,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said. “It also aims to destigmatize menstruation by making these products available as part of the normative restroom experience in our County Library and Murray Library restrooms.”

As a public place for all residents, libraries provide access to a number of health initiatives.

A release from the county library stated, “Having free and easy access to menstrual hygiene supplies benefits people who are menstruating, incontinent, pre- or post-childbirth, and post-surgery.

“This period project helps the library apply its values of being helpful, welcoming, and inclusive,” Murray City Mayor Brett Hales said. “Supplying free period products at the library will help women feel safe and comfortable during their library visit.”

The project is an extension of House Bill 162, passed in 2022 by the Utah legislature to require public schools to provide period products in girls and unisex restrooms in school facilities.

Funds to provide the period products were provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act and were administered by the Utah State Library Division.