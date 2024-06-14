On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

Cox declares summer Fridays as ‘Phone-Free Fridays’

Jun 14, 2024, 4:17 PM

High-tech cell phones...

Cell phones and smartwatches are some suggestions for high-tech devices that could make spring break more enjoyable. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s governor announced a new declaration encouraging Utahns to get off their phones for at least one day a week.

On Friday, Gov. Spencer Cox posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that June 14 to Aug. 25 will be known as “Utah’s Phone-Free Friday Summer.”

“Let’s disconnect from our devices, and start connecting with the people around us!” Cox posted. “This summer, we’re encouraging all Utahns to have a phone-free Friday, or at least one day a week.”

In his declaration, Cox states that Utahn’s lives have been “transformed by social media and technology, and we are continually guided by algorithms designed to preoccupy our brains.”

“Whereas, the phone-based world we live in greatly affects our emotions, and can lead to heightened anxiety, depression and disconnection from others,” the declaration states.

Cox said he hopes this initiative will bring awareness to how the constant use of cell phones and social media impacts the mental health of younger Utahns.

“We hope to bring awareness to the importance of going phone-free and setting aside time for activities not involving technology, and we encourage parents to collaborate with their children to develop proactive cell phone regulations together,” he said in the declaration.

This is another example of Cox’s focus on social media and cellphone usage with younger adults.

Negative effects of social media are ‘obvious,’ Gov. Cox says on ‘Meet the Press’

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

File - Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twi...

Associated Press

What happened to the likes? X is now hiding which posts you like from other users

Social media platform X is now hiding your likes.

2 days ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark,...

Jill Colvin, Will Weissert, and Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Trump joins TikTok and calls it ‘an honor.’ As president he once tried to ban the video-sharing app

Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the video-sharing app he once tried to ban as president. He posted his first video from a UFC fight in New Jersey on Saturday night.

11 days ago

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)...

Mary Culbertson

Utah files new lawsuit against TikTok, alleging it exploits teens on ‘virtual strip clubs’

The state of Utah filed its second lawsuit against TikTok, this time alleging that the platform sexually exploits teens and profits off what it says are "virtual strip clubs."

11 days ago

FILE: In this photo illustration, a mobile phone featuring the TikTok app is displayed next to the ...

Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

TikTok sues US to block law that could ban the social media platform

TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance are suing the U.S. federal government over a law that would ban the popular video-sharing app unless it’s sold to another company.

1 month ago

In one TikTok video, viewed more than 16.7 million times, an interviewer asks eight women on the st...

AJ Willingham, CNN

Man or bear? A viral question has spawned scary responses

Another day, another hypothetical scenario tearing people apart on social media. However, this cultural discourse has some sharp teeth.

1 month ago

FILE - OpenAI's ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023. With companies dep...

Associated Press

Eight U.S. newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

A group of eight U.S. newspapers is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the technology companies have been “purloining millions” of copyrighted news articles without permission or payment to train their artificial intelligence chatbots.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Cox declares summer Fridays as ‘Phone-Free Fridays’