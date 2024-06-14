Cox declares summer Fridays as ‘Phone-Free Fridays’

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s governor announced a new declaration encouraging Utahns to get off their phones for at least one day a week.

On Friday, Gov. Spencer Cox posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that June 14 to Aug. 25 will be known as “Utah’s Phone-Free Friday Summer.”

“Let’s disconnect from our devices, and start connecting with the people around us!” Cox posted. “This summer, we’re encouraging all Utahns to have a phone-free Friday, or at least one day a week.”

Let’s disconnect from our devices, and start connecting with the people around us! This summer, we’re encouraging all Utahns to have a phone-free Friday, or at least one day a week.#OneUtah pic.twitter.com/B2OtPXxBk8 — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) June 14, 2024

In his declaration, Cox states that Utahn’s lives have been “transformed by social media and technology, and we are continually guided by algorithms designed to preoccupy our brains.”

“Whereas, the phone-based world we live in greatly affects our emotions, and can lead to heightened anxiety, depression and disconnection from others,” the declaration states.

Cox said he hopes this initiative will bring awareness to how the constant use of cell phones and social media impacts the mental health of younger Utahns.

“We hope to bring awareness to the importance of going phone-free and setting aside time for activities not involving technology, and we encourage parents to collaborate with their children to develop proactive cell phone regulations together,” he said in the declaration.

This is another example of Cox’s focus on social media and cellphone usage with younger adults.