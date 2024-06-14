Gov. Spencer Cox calls Legislature into special session on Juneteenth

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called state lawmakers into a special legislative session beginning Wednesday.

Cox issued a proclamation Friday, stating, “Certain matters have arisen which require immediate legislative attention.” The special session will begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. Although Wednesday is commemorated nationally as Juneteenth National Independence Day, Utah’s state holiday to commemorate the ending of slavery in the U.S. falls on Monday.

Lawmakers will meet, in part, to try to stop a federal rule from going into effect in the state that would expand Title IX antidiscrimination to include gender identity and sexual orientation. The Utah Legislature passed a bill earlier this year restricting restroom access to transgender people in schools and other government buildings.

Under another recently passed bill, SB57, lawmakers in Utah can prohibit state employees from enforcing federal directives “within the state if the Legislature determines the federal directive violates the principles of state sovereignty.”

A resolution to push back on the Department of Education rule would be the first use of Utah’s sovereignty law. Text of the likely resolution has not yet been made public.

According to the proclamation, lawmakers will meet for the following:

To consider amendments to SB161, energy security amendments, from the 2024 general session, and amendments related to the Project Entity Oversight Committee. To take action under SB57, Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act, from the 2024 general session, with respect to the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX regulations slated to take effect on Aug. 1. To consider amendments to provisions of the Utah Code related to statutory repeal dates, including completing the standardization the Legislature adopted during the 2024 general session for Title 63I, Chapter 1, Part 2, repeal dates requiring committee review by title, and Title 63I, Chapter 2, Part 2, repeal dates by title. To consider the following actions related to countering federal overreach on public lands in the state of Utah: reallocating existing appropriations, making statutory amendments and facilitating public outreach efforts. To consider amendments to provisions of the Utah Code related to participation by exchange students in the statewide online education program. To consider amendments to provisions of the Utah Code related to SB221, school district amendments, from the 2024 general session. For the Senate to consent to appointments made by the governor.