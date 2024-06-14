On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Elder Gong visits Brazil following floods, new projects in the works

Jun 14, 2024, 5:50 PM

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-d...

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Susan comfort a displaced family on Thursday, June 13, 2024, that survived flooding in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Elder Gerrit W. Gong, an apostle with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, met with Brazillian officials on Thursday.

Following floods from earlier this year, people in Porto Alegre have been using meetinghouses of The Church as shelters.

Elder Gong met with some of those displaced and people who volunteered to help the community.

“It’s been very tender to be in this area, which has been so devastated by floods,” Elder Gong said. “We’ve been greeted by senior government officials who have been very appreciative for the wonderful cooperation as neighbors and friends and community members, as brothers and sisters with our Church members and our Church leaders. It’s just tender and sacred to be reminded that in the hardest of times, we’re never alone. In the hardest of times, the Lord is with us, and He helps us, and He blesses us — and we do it together. It’s part of covenant belonging.”

Earlier this week, Elder Gong also met with officials from Operation Smile, a humanitarian cooperation organization that performs free surgeries for children with cleft lip and cleft palate.

This year alone, Operation Smile has performed approximately 800 surgeries in Brazil.

“We know that it comes from the donations of all the people around the world,” Cristina Marachco, director of Operation Smile in Brazil, said. “This is very important and helps us achieve everything that we want to offer to the cleft patients around the country.”

Elder Gong presented Marachco and her colleagues with a plaque of appreciation.

“This really touched my heart to receive this recognition from the Church as an organization,” Marachco said. “It shows us that we are in a good way, in a good direction, that we are working well together.”

In Brazil, Elder Gong met with Marcos da Costa, who oversees the rights of the disabled in São Paulo.

Gong said they discussed possible projects for people with wheelchairs and other mobility devices to see if they “might help bring freedom to somebody who can have a mobility device, maybe for the first time.”

The Church reported it distributed approximately 26,000 wheelchairs around the world. Da Costa said São Paulo has 3.3 million people with disabilities, including 1 million with motor disabilities.

“There is a lot of synergy of work that we can and will do together,” Da Costa said. “I left the meeting very happy, certain that we can build a lot in favor of all people, especially people with disabilities.”

Sister Gong went to Brazil with her husband and said she was grateful to see so many people in the world doing good.

“It makes me happy that we’re friends with so many of them,” she said. “I’m grateful that we were able to share who we are more broadly with them here, and to have them understand that this is not just a Salt Lake operation. This is a global church, and it’s strong and vibrant here in Brazil.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The fourth announcer, narrator, and presenter of the Spoken Word, Lloyd Newell....

Karah Brackin

Lloyd Newell to give final broadcast with Music and the Spoken Word

After nearly 35 years, the announcer, narrator, and presenter of Music & the Spoken Word, is preparing to pass the torch.

5 hours ago

The Angel Moroni statue sits atop the Salt Lake Temple as thousands begin gathering at the Conferen...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Renovation managers give updates on Salt Lake Temple

Salt Lake Temple renovation managers have given updates on the project. They come after four and a half years of construction.

3 days ago

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, President of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, his wife Carmen ...

Mark Jones

Church announces groundbreaking news for 2 temples in South America

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday groundbreaking news for temples to be built in South America.

4 days ago

The Taylorsville Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated on Su...

Mark Jones

‘Faithful members will be blessed’: Elder Gerrit W. Gong dedicates Taylorsville Utah Temple

The Taylorsville Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated Sunday by Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. 

12 days ago

Jennifer Bate, Lillian Wilkins, Andrew Wardle and David Een (accompanied by Alex Marshall) perform ...

Carlysle Price

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases 13 new Hymns

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has begun it's gradual release of the new global hymnbook, releasing 13 new songs Thursday.

15 days ago

Couple stands among children **This image is for use with this specific article only**...

CNN

American missionary couple killed by gang in Haiti, family says

A married couple from the US who were serving as missionaries in Haiti were killed there on Thursday, family members said.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Elder Gong visits Brazil following floods, new projects in the works