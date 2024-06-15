1 teen, 2 guns recovered after traffic stop on suspected stolen car in Kearns

KEARNS — One teen was taken into custody, and two guns were collected by police in Kearns after a traffic stop on a car police suspected was stolen.

According to police, the stop was initiated when an occupied and stolen Audi, which officers were watching, was driven away. West Valley City Police Department had already asked for assistance, and multiple agencies responded, including a Department of Public Safety helicopter, but before officers were in place, the car left.

Officers tried to stop or slow the car with tire spikes. The driver stopped the car, and the driver and a front-seat passenger, both juveniles, fled on foot, according to Lt. Robert Brinton of West Valley City Police Department. The driver was spotted by a helicopter and taken into custody in possession of a gun.

The passenger dropped a gun by the Audi and left in another direction, Brinton said. The teen is still at large but has been identified. Brinton said it is believed the passenger isn’t a danger to the public, and detectives will continue looking for him. Both were said to be approximately 16 or 17 years old but will not be identified because they are juveniles.

A third person, said to be female by police, was not believed to be involved in the theft of the Audi and was released. The surveillance and stop were in the area of Silvertip Drive in Kearns.