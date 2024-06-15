UPDATE: Rocky Mountain Power reports power has been restored to most customers

UPDATE: The Rocky Mountain Power website shows that most power outages in the state have been fixed as of 8:40 p.m. Friday.

The company’s website showed only about 200 customers across the state are without power, with 189 of those customers being in Enoch.

The Enoch outage is still being investigated with power expected to be restored before 9 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 10,000 customers across Utah are without power from Weber County to Sanpete County and Washington County.

Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power told KSL the outages are not related to each other and called this incident “a perfect storm situation.”

Whitesides said the outage in North Ogden, affecting about 1,300 customers, was caused by a vehicle accident. Meanwhile, he said the two outages in Moroni affecting another 1,300 customers were due to a damaged line.

Mapleton officials said the cause of its outage is due to a fire at the Rocky Mountain Sustain. Whitesides said the Mapleton outage and the Spanish Fork outage affecting 6,400 customers is due to a transmission line that lost power.

Rocky Mountain Power crews are investigating the cause of the outages in Tooele, Santaquin, and Encho, according to Whitesides.

The Rocky Mountain Power website reports that the North Ogden power should return before 9:30 p.m. Meanwhile, customers in Moroni could be without power until Saturday morning.

Whitesides said it could take longer than usual for power to be restored due to it being a weekend and the number of outages that are not connected to each other.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.