On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Rocky Mountain Power reports power has been restored to most customers

Jun 14, 2024, 6:40 PM | Updated: 8:43 pm

FILE: Rocky Mountain Power and emergency crews respond after a construction crane hit power lines o...

FILE: Rocky Mountain Power and emergency crews respond after a construction crane hit power lines on 900 East near 2100 South in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. As Utah experienced its first heatwave of the summer this weekend, Rocky Mountain Power is urging customers to prepare for a change in temperatures.(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The Rocky Mountain Power website shows that most power outages in the state have been fixed as of 8:40 p.m. Friday.

The company’s website showed only about 200 customers across the state are without power, with 189 of those customers being in Enoch.

The Enoch outage is still being investigated with power expected to be restored before 9 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 10,000 customers across Utah are without power from Weber County to Sanpete County and Washington County.

Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power told KSL the outages are not related to each other and called this incident “a perfect storm situation.”

Whitesides said the outage in North Ogden, affecting about 1,300 customers, was caused by a vehicle accident. Meanwhile, he said the two outages in Moroni affecting another 1,300 customers were due to a damaged line.

Mapleton officials said the cause of its outage is due to a fire at the Rocky Mountain Sustain. Whitesides said the Mapleton outage and the Spanish Fork outage affecting 6,400 customers is due to a transmission line that lost power.

Rocky Mountain Power crews are investigating the cause of the outages in Tooele, Santaquin, and Encho, according to Whitesides.

The Rocky Mountain Power website reports that the North Ogden power should return before 9:30 p.m. Meanwhile, customers in Moroni could be without power until Saturday morning.

Whitesides said it could take longer than usual for power to be restored due to it being a weekend and the number of outages that are not connected to each other.

The number of outages from Sanpete County to Weber County.

The number of outages from Sanpete County to Weber County. (Rocky Mountain Power)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Bangerter Highway...

Michael Houck and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Bangerter Highway bridge shut down for the weekend for bridge repairs

A major highway that leads to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be closed for repairs starting Friday at 8 p.m.

1 hour ago

President Jóhannesson (2nd left) speaking to the Utah delegates who are visiting his country....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Building on Utah’s pioneer-era ties with Iceland

While the Utah delegation explored the state's potential of using geothermal energy in Iceland, a pioneer-era connection grew the bond between the two.

2 hours ago

West Valley City Police Department squad cars followed a stolen car and took two juveniles into cus...

Larry D. Curtis

1 teen, 2 guns recovered after traffic stop on suspected stolen car in Kearns

One teen was taken into custody, and two guns were collected by police in Kearns after a traffic stop

2 hours ago

Milestone Transitional Living Program opened a new transitional living facility for young adults Fr...

Emma Benson

Salt Lake County opens new home for homeless young adults

The Salt Lake County Youth Services Milestone Transitional Living Program is working to address the issue of kids "aging out" of foster care, and opened a new facility Friday to help young adults get on their feet.

2 hours ago

Water at John Chugg's farm. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Irrigation pipe fixed after failure that left some Weber County farmers without water for days

Crews with Ogden City excavated an area at the intersection of Canyon Road and 12 Street after a hole in the ground emerged last Friday. Dennis Illum with Western Irrigation Company learned an irrigation pipe that belonged to the company failed.

3 hours ago

Salt Lake Tri Club training for the running part of the race....

Tamara Vaifanua

Get in the Games: Triathlons push athletes to their limits

The combination of swimming, biking, and running make up the Olympic sport of triathlons. It’s an individual sport, but some athletes prefer training with a team.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

UPDATE: Rocky Mountain Power reports power has been restored to most customers