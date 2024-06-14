On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau Jumps Into Top Five After Second Round At 2024 U.S. Open

Jun 14, 2024, 6:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PINEHURST, N.C. – Utah native Tony Finau climbed up the leaderboard on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Golf Course.

Golfing alongside field leader Ludvig Åberg, Finau’s competitive nature carried him to a productive day two.

Tony Finau Works Towards First Major Championship At 2024 U.S. Open

Although he took a step back from the first round, Finau still finished at one under par in round two and jumped from tied for 6th to tied for 5th.

Unlike on day one, Finau finished better than he started.

After three straight pars to start off, Finau took a bogey on the fourth hole. With Åberg already making strides next to him, the Utah native locked it in.

Finau followed his bogey with a birdie on hole five. After his second shot left him at an interesting spot behind the green, he made it out with an excellent up-and-down from over 40 yards out.

He finished out the front nine with four straight pars to record an even score through nine.

Finau came out with guns blazing on the back nine.

After a birdie on 10 and a par on 11, Finau stepped up to the 12th-hole tee box with confidence.

His drive missed the fairway to the left but he still managed to put his second shot next to the green.

Finau opted for a long 36-foot putt and drained it for a third birdie.

Finau sat just one stroke from the top spot at -4.

Finau carried his -4 score to the final hole with five straight pars from holes 13 to 17.

He couldn’t replicate his hole 18 birdie from the first day and actually lost some ground with a bogey to end his round.

However, an overall score of 69 was good enough to put Finau in the top five.

2024 U.S. Open: Round Two Leaderboard

1. Ludvig Åberg (-5)

T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-4)

T2. Thomas Detry (-4)

T2. Patrick Cantlay (-4)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-3)

T5. Tony Finau (-3)

T5. Matthieu Pavon (-3)

8. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T9. Tom Kim (-1)

T9. Tyrrell Hatton (-1)

T9. Xander Schauffele (-1)

T9. Akshay Bhatia (-1)

T9. Tim Widing (-1)

T9. Corey Conners (-1)

T9. Zac Blair (-1)

T16. Billy Horschel (E)

T16. Sam Burns (E)

T16. Stephan Jaeger (E)

T16. Sergio Garcia (E)

T16. Russell Henley (E)

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Tony Finau and the U.S. Open? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Returns To Action Against CF Montreal Following Break

Real Salt Lake faces off against CF Montreal at Stadium Saputo on Saturday following a two-week break from MLS play.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #53 Utah State’s Avante Dickerson (Cornerback)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 53 USU cornerback Avante Dickerson.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Clayton Keller Talks Leadership, Shares Favorite Team Nicknames

Utah Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller joined the Utah Puck Report Podcast to discuss NHL stardom and overcoming injuries in his career.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Adds Snow College Transfer To Frontcourt

BYU basketball picked up a commitment from Max Triplett out of Snow College.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ex-Illinois Star Terrence Shannon Jr., Potential First-Round NBA Draft Pick, Not Guilty Of Rape

Former Illinois standout Terrence Shannon Jr., a potential first-round NBA draft pick, was found not guilty Thursday on a rape charge.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Conor McGregor Out Of UFC 303 Because Of Undisclosed Injury

Conor McGregor is injured and out of the upcoming pay-per-view event June 29 in Las Vegas that he was scheduled to headline.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Tony Finau Jumps Into Top Five After Second Round At 2024 U.S. Open