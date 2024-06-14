Tony Finau Jumps Into Top Five After Second Round At 2024 U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. – Utah native Tony Finau climbed up the leaderboard on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Golf Course.

Golfing alongside field leader Ludvig Åberg, Finau’s competitive nature carried him to a productive day two.

Tony Finau Works Towards First Major Championship At 2024 U.S. Open

Although he took a step back from the first round, Finau still finished at one under par in round two and jumped from tied for 6th to tied for 5th.

Unlike on day one, Finau finished better than he started.

After three straight pars to start off, Finau took a bogey on the fourth hole. With Åberg already making strides next to him, the Utah native locked it in.

Ludvig Åberg leads by one heading into the weekend. 👀 Full standings 👇 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

Finau followed his bogey with a birdie on hole five. After his second shot left him at an interesting spot behind the green, he made it out with an excellent up-and-down from over 40 yards out.

He finished out the front nine with four straight pars to record an even score through nine.

Finau came out with guns blazing on the back nine.

After a birdie on 10 and a par on 11, Finau stepped up to the 12th-hole tee box with confidence.

His drive missed the fairway to the left but he still managed to put his second shot next to the green.

Finau opted for a long 36-foot putt and drained it for a third birdie.

Finau sat just one stroke from the top spot at -4.

Finau carried his -4 score to the final hole with five straight pars from holes 13 to 17.

He couldn’t replicate his hole 18 birdie from the first day and actually lost some ground with a bogey to end his round.

However, an overall score of 69 was good enough to put Finau in the top five.

2024 U.S. Open: Round Two Leaderboard

1. Ludvig Åberg (-5)

T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-4)

T2. Thomas Detry (-4)

T2. Patrick Cantlay (-4)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-3)

T5. Tony Finau (-3)

T5. Matthieu Pavon (-3)

8. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T9. Tom Kim (-1)

T9. Tyrrell Hatton (-1)

T9. Xander Schauffele (-1)

T9. Akshay Bhatia (-1)

T9. Tim Widing (-1)

T9. Corey Conners (-1)

T9. Zac Blair (-1)

T16. Billy Horschel (E)

T16. Sam Burns (E)

T16. Stephan Jaeger (E)

T16. Sergio Garcia (E)

T16. Russell Henley (E)

