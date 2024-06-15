Bangerter Highway bridge shut down for the weekend for bridge repairs

SALT LAKE CITY — A major highway that leads to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be closed for repairs starting Friday at 8 p.m.

According to a Utah Department of Transportation press release, the Bangerter Highway bridge over state Route 201 will be closed in both directions while crews perform bridge repairs and asphalt replacement.

“To access northbound Bangerter Highway from eastbound SR-201, drivers should take exit 14 to 3200 West, take the turnaround onto westbound SR-201 and exit at Bangerter Highway. To access southbound Bangerter Highway from westbound SR-201, drivers should take exit 11 to 5600 West, take the turnaround to eastbound SR-201 and exit at Bangerter Highway,” the UDOT press release stated.

This is one of 62 Salt Lake County bridges that UDOT will be performing maintenance on during the summer. The repairs are due to the winter storms that damaged the roads.

The Bangerter Highway bridge is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 17, at 5 a.m.