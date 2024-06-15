On the Site:
CONSUMER

Clearfield soda shop going for a world record, and they need help

Jun 14, 2024, 11:02 PM | Updated: 11:06 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

CLEARFIELD — A mom-and-pop drink shop in Clearfield wants to make sure Utah is officially on the map when it comes to drinking mixed sodas.

At Java Espress Beverage Company, customers who drive up to the window have a wide array of refreshments to choose from, including coffee, protein shakes, and flavored sodas.

Owner and operator Beau Murphy said his mom and dad started the company more than 30 years ago in Idaho.

Drinks made by Java Espress. (KSL TV)

Drinks made by Java Espress. (KSL TV)

Murphy said he grew up learning the word “java” to mean any kind of beverage. He brought the family brand to Utah, opening the shop in Clearfield. His sister owns the Java Espress in Herriman.

“The biggest thing for us as a small business and family business, is for people to know how many options they have here,” Murphy said.

That option on Saturday morning will include the chance to be part of breaking a world record. Java Espress in Clearfield will attempt to outdo the current record-holders in Japan for the mixed-soda tasting category.

A banner showcasing the company's goal of beating the current record of "World's Largest Mixed Soda Tasting."

A banner showcasing the company’s goal of beating the current record of “World’s Largest Mixed Soda Tasting.” (KSL TV)

“Let’s go after a soda game in Utah, and really showcase that we have something to deliver,” Murphy said.

He said all people have to do is show up between 11 am and 1 pm, come into the shop, and they’ll receive a one-ounce tasting. Each person will earn a ticketed number and a special sticker noting they were part of the record attempt.

“That’s going to be so fun,” Murphy said. “We’re pumped about this opportunity– a world-stage recognition. That’s pretty cool.”

Java Espress is bringing in activities to liven up the atmosphere, like a bounce house. Plus, Murphy said, everyone who participates can enter into raffle prizes.

All customers can take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free drink specials during the record attempt, and the $1 16-ounce soda special all day long.

The current record, Murphy said, is 254. They’re hoping to get at least 255 people to proclaim to the world that Utah knows its mixed soda.

“Throw in a number, be part of a world record. Why not?” Murphy said. “It’s just fun times. Come out and celebrate.”

A plaque thanking Murphy for working with Studio 5.

A plaque thanking Murphy for working with Studio 5. (KSL TV)

