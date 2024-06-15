Your chance to win $25,000 at Utah Treasure Hunt

SALT LAKE CITY — The fifth annual Utah Treasure Hunt will begin the adventure Saturday, with a chance to win $25,000.

Every Friday, Dave and John, the treasure hunt founders, will email out a hint to subscribers of the treasure hunt. They will post “random hints” on Instagram to provide additional clues.

Utah Treasure Hunt said this year’s location was picked with safety in mind, and will follow a trail for most of the journey.

The treasure hunt started in 2020 as a way for people to outside with their family and friends.

“This community has been amazing. But we want to remind everyone to treat the mountains and trails with the utmost respect and love,” the website said. “We are incredibly blessed to have some of the most beautiful mountains in the world right in our own backyard.”

Email utahtreasurehunts@gmail.com to reserve your spot.