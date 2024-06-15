On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

FAA investigating Southwest flight that came within 400 feet of crashing into the ocean

Jun 15, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

Aerial view over the airport of Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii, USA with view over the runway to the coastlin...

Aerial view over the airport of Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii, USA with view over the runway to the coastline. (Aerial view over the airport of Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii, USA with view over the runway to the coastline. (Dirk Rueter/imageBROKER/Shutterstock/File via CNN Newsource)

(Aerial view over the airport of Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii, USA with view over the runway to the coastline. (Dirk Rueter/imageBROKER/Shutterstock/File via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GREGORY WALLACE AND ROSS LEVITT, CNN


KSLTV.com

NEW YORK (CNN) — A federal investigation is underway after a Southwest Airlines flight plunged toward the ocean off the coast of a Hawaiian island.

The incident occurred April 11 aboard Southwest Flight 2786, but only came to light publicly on Friday after Bloomberg reported Southwest sent a memo to pilots about the incident. Bloomberg reported the memo indicated a “newer” first officer was flying at the time and inadvertently pushed forward on the control column.

Flight tracking data from ADS-B Exchange shows the plane dropping at a rate of more than 4,000 feet per minute while only 600 feet above sea level. The Boeing 737 Max 8 flew as low as 400 feet before rapidly climbing.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than Safety,” the airline said. “Through our robust Safety Management System, the event was addressed appropriately as we always strive for continuous improvement.”

In a brief statement to CNN, Southwest acknowledged the incident but did not address the memo or why the incident took place.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it learned of the incident immediately and opened an investigation.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has not commented.

The flight was an inter-island hop from the main Honolulu airport to Lihue airport on the neighboring island of Kauai. The internal memo said the pilots decided to abort a landing there in bad weather, according to Bloomberg.

Tracking data shows the plane then returned to Honolulu.

In December 2022, a United Airlines flight departing a different Hawaiian airport also dove toward the ocean in bad weather, coming 748 feet from disaster, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB concluded the pilots miscommunicated about the settings of the airplane’s flaps. The NTSB has not yet said whether it will investigate this latest incident.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Five pharmacists from Smith’s Food and Drug were given awards for saving a man's life. (Andrew A...

Andrew Adams

Smith’s workers recognized by Sandy city officials for helping save a life

Five pharmacists at Smith’s Food and Drug, 2039 E. 9400 South, were recognized by Sandy City for helping to save a man’s life.

2 days ago

A Springville family's home caught fire Thursday. ( Braden Storrs)...

Carlysle Price

Springville family displaced after house fire

 A mom and her two children were safe but displaced after their Springville home caught fire Thursday near 300 East.

2 days ago

FILE: A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

One person critically injured in Payson crash, involving a semitruck

One person was critically injured Wednesday following a crash between a small passenger vehicle and a semitruck, according to Payson police.

3 days ago

Rescuers pulling the driver of a semitruck out from the rubble after an explosion....

Brittany Tait

Unified police officer rescues driver from burning semi in Little Cottonwood

A heroic officer and bystanders rescued the driver of a semitruck after a fiery rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

4 days ago

While travelling along a curve, Brandon Garrett's car crashed, leaving him and his dogs stranded in...

Kaila Nichols, CNN

After he drove off an embankment and became stranded in a ravine, this man’s dog traveled 4 miles to find help

An Oregon man's dog traveled four miles alone to get help after his owner crashed and lost consciousness.

4 days ago

The Provo River, as pictured here on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, is already running high and fast. Off...

Carlysle Price and Garna Mejia

Boy rescued from Provo River, marking fourth rescue response this week

A 13-year-old boy with special needs was rescued from the Provo River Tuesday afternoon.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

FAA investigating Southwest flight that came within 400 feet of crashing into the ocean