On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Caution: Bison ahead

Jun 15, 2024, 12:12 PM

The best thing people can do to stay safe around bison is to give them space. Photo taken in July 2...

The best thing people can do to stay safe around bison is to give them space. Photo taken in July 2022. (Kira Hoffelmeyer, KSL NewsRadio)

(Kira Hoffelmeyer, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When going hiking and camping in Utah this summer, it might be a good idea to keep bison safety in mind. Especially if taking a trip to Antelope Island State Park.

Faith Jolley with the Division of Wildlife Resources came onto the KSL Outdoors show to talk about bison and how to stay safe around them.

“They are wild and there are some things you should keep in mind,” Jolley said.

According to Jolley, the best thing you can do is give bison some space and watch your distance. She said whatever distance you think you should stay away from the bison, double that distance.

Most likely, if you think you’re too close, then you are too close to the animal.

On Antelope Island State Park, in particular, there are trail restrictions meant to keep people on the hiking trails. Jolley said if you run into a bison while on a trail at the park, safety always trumps the island’s trail restrictions.

“If you come across bison and it’s in your path or it’s near the trail, either leave the trail or go all the way around the bison,” Jolley said, adding to keep a large distance from the bison if choosing to go around it.

“Or just back away slowly and really give it that space.”

Keep in mind that the bison may look docile and cute, but they are still wild animals.

“With, particularly bison and moose, they’re not predators so people don’t really think they’re dangerous. They look like fluffy cows or whatever but in reality, both of these species can be pretty aggressive if you’re getting too close,” Jolley said.

“[People] just always end up getting too close. They’re trying to take their selfies; they’re trying to get up and see it right up close. And that’s when we see a lot of these incidents. It doesn’t end well.”

Where are the bison?

Most people will run into bison on Antelope Island State Park. However, Jolley said there are some other areas in Utah where people may find the animals.

“We do have a bison herd on the Henry Mountains and in the Book Cliffs,” Jolley said. “But they’re both super remote, so most people are never going to see these bison.”

Caution with other animals

Another animal to take caution around is moose.

In June, the moose are having their babies. This is the time of year when a mother moose can become more aggressive and territorial, according to Jolley.

“We see incidents every summer. We just recently had one where a lady had her dogs and there was a mom and two babies, and it just [charged],” Jolley said.

“And people get hurt, you know, they’re big and they’re fast and so you definitely just want to give them as much space as you can.”

In the fall, Jolley said it’s breeding season, and the bulls can become aggressive and territorial as well.

Jolley said if you stumble upon a moose, just back away slowly, and do what you can to give them their space.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 1,000 acres on Saturday, June 15, 2024, according to a news rele...

Mark Jones

Little Twist wildfire, southeast of Beaver, is now 1,000 acres in size

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 1,000 acres on Saturday, according to a news release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

19 minutes ago

Lloyd Newell (left) has been the voice of "Music and the Spoken Word" for 35 years. Derrick Porter ...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Iconic voice of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’ to present his final program

The voice of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Music and the Spoken Word” program is saying goodbye after nearly 35 years.

3 hours ago

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday, June 15,...

Carlysle Price

Person killed after threatening police with a knife in South Jordan

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday afternoon, according to police.

3 hours ago

The Foundation’s 38-foot RV, customized with two private exam rooms, will travel around the count...

Carlysle Price

Free skin cancer screening program visits Park City

The Skin Cancer Foundation's Destination Healthy Skin Program's RV is visiting Park City from Friday, June 14 until Sunday, June 16 to provide free screenings.

6 hours ago

The treasure chest for the Utah Treasure Hunt 2023. (Utah Treasure Hunt)...

Carlysle Price

Your chance to win $25,000 at Utah Treasure Hunt

The fifth annual Utah Treasure Hunt will begin the adventure Saturday, with a chance to win $25,000.

7 hours ago

Lake Powell with boats on the surface as viewed from KSL's Chopper 5 in May, 2024. (Winston Armani,...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Lake Powell missing 40,000 acre feet of water after accidental release, officials say

The Bureau of Reclamation told The Colorado Sun, they accidentally released 40,000 acre-feet of water from Lake Powell. This happened while trying to balance moving a lot of water around the Colorado River Basin in 2023.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Caution: Bison ahead