Person killed after threatening police with a knife in South Jordan

Jun 15, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday, June 15,...

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday, June 15, 2024, according to police. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The South Jordan Police Department said they received a call of “a suspicious person alleged to be looking through car windows,” and located them at a park.

The suspect pulled out a knife when police approached, according to a release from SJPD.

Police report they attempted “multiple times” to disarm and detain them, but they “advanced on officers” with the knife and were shot.

They were taken into custody and transported to a hospital where they later died, police said.

SJPD reported the incident is under investigation, and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The area of Skye Dr. and Skye Park will remain closed as the investigation continues, according to police.

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday afternoon, according to police. (KSL TV)

KSL will update this story as new information is released.

