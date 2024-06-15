On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Charles Barkley Says Next Season Will Be His Last Year On TV

Jun 15, 2024, 1:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – Charles Barkley said Friday that next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with the NBA’s media deals.

The Hall of Fame player has spent the last 24 years working as a studio analyst for TNT, which could lose the rights to broadcast NBA after next season.

But no matter where the games end up, Barkley won’t be following.

“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months and I just want to say I’ve talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT,” Barkley said while working on NBA TV’s NBA Finals postgame show.

The NBA’s current deals with ABC-ESPN and Turner Sports expire after next season and the league has been talking with NBC, ESPN and Amazon, among other networks and platforms, about what comes next. Commissioner Adam Silver said last week he hopes new long-term deals will be completed shortly.

Barkley and broadcast teammates Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith have discussed their uncertain future on their popular “Inside the NBA” studio show. Barkley would seemingly draw interest from any network televising NBA, but the 61-year-old has decided that 25 years will be enough and he will “pass the baton,” hopefully, to a TNT teammate such as Vince Carter or Jamal Crawford.

“But I have made the decision myself no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” he said.

Charles Barkley Says Next Season Will Be His Last Year On TV