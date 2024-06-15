On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mountain West Open To Private Equity, Naming Rights For Conference

Jun 15, 2024, 1:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – College football is in a unique spot with leagues and teams now looking to add extra income as a result of the House vs. NCAA case which is nearly finalized.

Mountain West open to Private Equity & Naming Rights

RELATED STORIES

This historic case will allow schools to pay their student-athletes approximately $21 million per year. This means that conferences and schools need to find an infusion of money.

Enter private equity and conference-named sponsorships. It has been reported that the Big 12 Conference is looking for a naming rights sponsor for the league with Allstate as the potential partner. Plus, the Big 12 is working with CVC Capital Partners to provide the conference between $800 million and upwards of $1 billion in exchange for 15-20% of a stake in the league.

The Big 12 is chasing the Big Ten and SEC for money and trying to close that gap. The difference between non-power conferences and the lower power leagues has an even wider gap.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez joined JJ & Alex on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss how her league looks to bring extra revenue to the conference.

Options include league naming rights and talking with private equity firms to bring in an influx of cash.

“We are looking at everything and we are not as far down the line as the Big 12,” Nevarez said.

Nevarez was with the Pac-12 when that conference considered working with private equity firms.

“I was at the Pac-12 when the prospect of private equity was brought to the board. At that time there wasn’t an appetite for it but certainly times have changed,” Nevarez added. “That will certainly be a gateway to how folks think of private equity with college sports.

“I do not claim to be an expert in private equity, but what I’ve gleaned so far is an influx of cash in exchange for payback against your future media rights and future revenue is the common model.”

The Mountain West will not be getting anything close to the reported $30 to $50 million that is on the table for the Big 12 with a naming rights deal. A naming rights deal will bring in extra revenue that does not have any overhead cost attached to it.

As for private equity, that is a bit more complicated. However, if done properly, it could work out for both parties to make money.

Nevarez doesn’t need her league to keep pace monetarily with the power conferences but rather stay ahead of their peers in Conference USA, the Sun Belt, the American, and the MAC. This potential influx of money is the way to do that.

Tune into JJ & Alex every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: Left Wing Cole Eiserman

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we'll dive into some of the top prospects who might end up on Utah's roster. Next is left wing Cole Eiserman.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anna Hall Looks For Redemption At Upcoming 2024 Olympic Trials

American track and field athlete Anna Hall is ready to take on the Paris Olympics with her family by her side.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Charles Barkley Says Next Season Will Be His Last Year On TV

Charles Barkley said Friday that next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with the NBA's media deals.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

McGregor Says He Will Return To UFC Octagon After He Recovers From Injury

In his first public comments since pulling out of UFC 303, Conor McGregor called his fight a postponement rather than a cancellation.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Jumps Into Top Five After Second Round At 2024 U.S. Open

Utah native Tony Finau climbed up the leaderboard on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2 Golf Course.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Returns To Action Against CF Montreal Following Break

Real Salt Lake faces off against CF Montreal at Stadium Saputo on Saturday following a two-week break from MLS play.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Mountain West Open To Private Equity, Naming Rights For Conference