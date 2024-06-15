On the Site:
RELIGION

Iconic voice of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’ to present his final program

Jun 15, 2024, 2:31 PM

Lloyd Newell (left) has been the voice of "Music and the Spoken Word" for 35 years. Derrick Porter (right) will replace Newell.

Lloyd Newell (left) has been the voice of "Music and the Spoken Word" for 35 years. Derrick Porter (right) will replace Newell. (Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio)

(Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ADAM SMALL, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —  The voice of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Music and the Spoken Word” program is saying goodbye after nearly 35 years.

Lloyd Newell has presented “Music and the Spoken Word” since 1990.

However, this Sunday is the last time his iconic voice will announce the program. After that, Newell will serve as a mission president in Los Angeles alongside his wife.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what this has meant to me over the years,” said Newell during a press conference Friday morning at the Salt Lake City Tabernacle.

Come Sunday, June 23, Derrick Porter takes over as program announcer. He’s an entrepreneur from Bountiful who said he can’t replace someone like Lloyd Newell.

“The only thing I can do is seek to stand on his shoulders and continue the great efforts and work of this broadcast,” said Porter.

Newell ends his nearly 35-year run as just the third announcer of the 95-year-old program.

“I’m humbled at the end of my years… to think that I was blessed to be part of this,” Newell said. “This broadcast that went on the air in 1929 and [for] 95 years. To be one of three announcers to announce and write ‘Music in the Spoken Word’ has just been a privilege and honor.”

KSL NewsRadio and KSL TV air the program every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

