Little Twist wildfire, southeast of Beaver, is now 1,000 acres in size

BEAVER — The Little Twist wildfire grew to 1,000 acres on Saturday, according to a news release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

The fire, which started earlier this week, is located 4 miles southeast of Beaver, and is 0% contained.

The Central Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire on Saturday at 6 a.m.

On Friday, the fire was listed at 857 acres, and was being fought by hotshots, local engines and air resources, according to a social media post by Utah Fire Info.

06/14/2024 #LittleTwist fire is 857 acres & still within target treatment area. Resources include hotshots, local engines, & air resources. Fire personnel will continue to utilize aerial resources to meet overall objectives. Transitioning to a local Type 3 team tomorrow morning.

The release also states that the fire was “very active” on Friday afternoon and evening.

“Fire behavior is expected to remain similar, with gusty winds expected through the weekend,” the release stated.

For the remainder of the weekend, smoke will remain visible from Interstate 15, Interstate 70 and Interstate 89 and the surrounding communities.

The release stated fire crews spent Saturday looking for “areas to safely implement direct and/or indirect fire line utilizing natural barriers and favorable fuel types which provide the greatest opportunity to work

towards successful containment of the fire both safely and effectively.”

The release stated Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside and Kents Lake Campgrounds remain open to the public for camping and day use.

The release states the fire is located in steep, rugged terrain, with 170 people assigned to the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.