Anna Hall Looks For Redemption At Upcoming 2024 Olympic Trials

SALT LAKE CITY – American track and field athlete Anna Hall is ready to take on the Paris Olympics with her family by her side.

After her shot at the 2020 Games was taken away due to an injury, Hall will look for redemption this summer.

AMERICAN RECORD! 🇺🇸🥇 Anna Hall recorded the second highest score EVER in the pentathlon with 5004 points. #USATFIndoors pic.twitter.com/pxayrZVXUN — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2023

“The entire family is coming which is the most special thing to think about,” Hall said.

At the Olympic trials in June 2021, Hall broke a bone in her left foot.

After going through surgery and a change of scenery, she switched her focus to 2024.

At the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Hall received a bronze medal in the Heptathlon. The following year in Budapest, she won the silver medal.

“I hope that when people watch me compete they see that I really love what I’m doing,” Hall said. “It’s not just about winning and being the best. Obviously, that’s what I want to do but you’ll be able to see the journey and the emotions and all the things that go into it.”

ANNA HALL! One day after winning the women’s pentathlon, Anna Hall claims the women’s 400m title.#USATFIndoors | 📺 @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/4uNcSXzCfO — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2023

The Heptathlon event is one of the most taxing in the Olympics. Athletes compete in a total of seven events and accumulate points at each stage.

The seven events are the 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin, and 800-meter run.

Hall is on her way to representing the U.S. in Paris but first, she will have to earn her spot at the 2024 United States Olympic trials.

The Trials run from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30, in Eugene, Oregon.

