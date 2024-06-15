Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: Left Wing Cole Eiserman

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a month away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, and WHL product Cayden Lindstrom.

Next, we dive into U.S. National Development Team left wing Cole Eiserman.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Cole Eiserman

The Newburyport, Massachusetts native, and Shattuck-St. Mary’s product is considered one of the top offensive prospects in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Eiserman’s uncle, Ed Hill, was a draft pick by the Nashville Predators in the late 1990s. His older brother, Shane, was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 2014 NHL Draft.

ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie has Eiserman sliding past Utah to No. 10 and the New Jersey Devils in her mock draft from May.

Despite being 17 years old and one of the youngest prospects in the draft, Doerrie says Eiserman’s “ability to create shots and release the puck with extreme accuracy is a coveted skill in the NHL.”

In their latest mock draft from June 13, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale each have Utah taking a defenseman and Eiserman slipping into the teens.

However, both NHL analysts are high on Eiserman’s game. Eiserman “possesses one of the best shots of any player in the draft class and can utilize that big asset every shift from anywhere in the offensive end,” wrote Morreale. Kimelman said Eiserman “has the best shot in the draft” and “has the chance to be one of the top players in the draft class.”

Kimelman projects Eiserman to the Washington Capitals at No. 17. Morreale thinks he’ll go a little earlier at No. 14 to the San Jose Sharks.

During his two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team, the forward has recorded 53 goals and 25 assists for 78 points in 56 games.

Many mock drafts project a defenseman landing in Utah with its first round selection. Will Eiserman’s raw offensive potential tempt general manager Bill Armstrong?

About Cole Eiserman

Date of Birth: August 29, 2006

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Left

League: USHL

Current Team: U.S. National Development Team (NTDP)

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 24

Goals: 25

Assists: 9

Points: 34

PIM: 6

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

