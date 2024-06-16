Church provides update on Temple Square construction progress

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday provided an update on the ongoing renovation project at Temple Square.

According to a Church news release, the first part of the “new seismically designed concrete foundation was poured” at the end of March and the first part of April.

The release further states, “the new foundation, which includes very large transfer girders, or beams, will carry the massive weight of the Temple from its existing stone foundation through the transfer girders to the new footings upon which the base isolators rest.”

Post-tensioned cables are being used to help carry the massive weight of the temple from its current foundation to the to the base isolators. The cables, totaling 263 miles, are being run through the foundation, according the release.

The new seismically concrete foundation is expected to be completed later this summer.

Areas open at Temple Square

Since the beginning of the year, a few areas on Temple Square have reopened to the public.

Those areas include:

The section north of the Tabernacle

The Main Street Plaza

The plaza south of the Church Office Building

The release also stated the Main Street Plaza and the Conference Center offer viewpoints to watch the progress of the construction.

Additionally, a section of the outside wall along North Temple Street has been removed, which will allow for a more “welcoming presence” to the temple, according to the release.

Work is also progressing on pavilions, which will be located south of the temple. When completed, the pavilions will provide visitors with a better understanding for the purpose of temples, the release stated.