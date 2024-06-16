On the Site:
RELIGION

Church provides update on Temple Square construction progress

Jun 15, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on the ongoing renovation projec...

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on the ongoing renovation project at Temple Square on Friday, June 14, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday provided an update on the ongoing renovation project at Temple Square.

According to a Church news release, the first part of the “new seismically designed concrete foundation was poured” at the end of March and the first part of April.

The release further states, “the new foundation, which includes very large transfer girders, or beams, will carry the massive weight of the Temple from its existing stone foundation through the transfer girders to the new footings upon which the base isolators rest.”

Post-tensioned cables are being used to help carry the massive weight of the temple from its current foundation to the to the base isolators. The cables, totaling 263 miles, are being run through the foundation, according the release.

View across North Temple Street shows two new entry buildings being constructed, allowing for a more open view of the Salt Lake Temple. Photo taken June 5, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The new seismically concrete foundation is expected to be completed later this summer.

Areas open at Temple Square

Since the beginning of the year, a few areas on Temple Square have reopened to the public.

Those areas include:

  • The section north of the Tabernacle
  • The Main Street Plaza
  • The plaza south of the Church Office Building

The release also stated the Main Street Plaza and the Conference Center offer viewpoints to watch the progress of the construction.

Overview of construction on the east building of the South Pavilions. Photo taken May 15, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Additionally, a section of the outside wall along North Temple Street has been removed, which will allow for a more “welcoming presence” to the temple, according to the release.

Work is also progressing on pavilions, which will be located south of the temple. When completed, the pavilions will provide visitors with a better understanding for the purpose of temples, the release stated.

 

