Tony Finau Rises, Falls In Day Three At 2024 U.S. Open

Jun 15, 2024, 6:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PINEHURST, N.C. – Utah native Tony Finau had a day full of ups and downs in the third round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Golf Course.

Tony Finau Goes Through Tale Of Two Halves In Third Round

After the second round, Finau looked primed for a big third day. He had jumped into the top five and played some of his best golf.

That trend continued on the front nine.

Finau started with two birdies on the first five holes. He took a small step back with a bogey on six but quickly made up for it with another birdie on hole nine.

Sitting at -5 through nine, Finau maneuvered himself into a tie for the top spot.

Unfortunately, the back nine went about as bad as it could for Finau.

He started with back-to-back pars on holes 10 and 11. But, everything fell apart on hole 12.

Finau recovered from a poor drive that went left and found himself with a par putt from within 10 feet. The putt rolled over the left edge of the hole which resulted in a tap-in bogey.

On hole 13, Finau’s second shot had too much backspin and rolled far off the green. He still opted to putt but sent the ball over the other side of the green and into a bunker.

With a triple bogey on 13, Finau basically removed himself from contention for his first major championship.

Finau ended strong at Pinehurst with five straight pars to finish his third round with an overall score of 72.

2024 U.S. Open: Round Three Leaderboard

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

T2. Matthieu Pavon (-4)

T2. Rory McIlroy (-4)

T2. Patrick Cantlay (-4)

T5. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T5. Ludvig Åberg (-2)

T7. Tyrrell Hatton (-1)

T7. Tony Finau (-1)

T9. Collin Morikawa (E)

T9. Corey Conners (E)

T9. Tom Kim (E)

T12. Aaron Rai (+1)

T12. Taylor Pendrith (+1)

T12. Sergio Garcia (+1)

T12. Xander Schauffele (+1)

T16. Davis Thompson (+2)

T16. Russell Henley (+2)

T16. Akshay Bhatia (+2)

T16. Thomas Detry (+2)

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

