Boy, 16, suffers leg injury after being struck by a boulder near Red Ledges

SPANISH FORK— A 16-year-old boy suffered a serious leg injury after being struck by a large boulder on Friday evening near the Red Ledges Picnic Area in Utah County.

The incident occurred on Diamond Fork Road in Spanish Fork Canyon around 7:22 p.m.

6/14/24, 7:22 PM, @UCSO_SAR, @SpanishForkPDFE, and @UtahDPS helicopter responded to Red Ledges in Diamond Fork, Spanish Fork Canyon, after a large boulder fell, breaking the femur of a 16 year old Provo teen. The rescue took over 3 hours. Ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital. pic.twitter.com/j4eejHq89h — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) June 16, 2024

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said the rescue was “very challenging.” Cannon said the ground was sandy with a lot of rocks and that the boulder “just came loose.”

Cannon also said search and rescue crews had the boy off the mountain just before 10:30 p.m. Once off the mountain, the boy was transported to an area hospital.

Cannon also told KSL TV that the boy would likely require surgery.