Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old and running over her brother with a car

TAYLORSVILLE — A 18-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday by police for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl.

According to the probable cause statement, the parents of the girl told police that Joseph Genovez had their daughter in a vehicle. And despite their pleas, Genovez refused to let the girl out of the vehicle. The probable cause statement further states, Genovez put the vehicle in drive and drove over the girl’s older brother with the vehicle.

Genovez later told police he was returning her home from the Kearns Oval Arena. When he arrived at the home, the victim’s family met him outside.

The brother was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, and was later transported to a larger hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

The young girl was later located. With her mother present, she was interviewed by police. The probable cause statement also stated the mother was informed that Genovez had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Taken into custody

Genovez was later arrested at a location in West Valley City by West Valley police.

Post Miranda rights, Genovez admitted he knew the girl was under age, according to the probable cause statement.

Genovez said instead of letting the girl out of the vehicle, he was scared and decided to flee the scene. He also acknowledged that he had run over an individual with his vehicle, but feared male victim had a weapon.

The probable cause statement said the boy only had a cell phone on him at the time.

Furthermore, the suspect admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the girl for two to three weeks.

Genovez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of rape of a child; aggravated assault; child kidnapping and failure to remain at the scene of a accident involving a serious injury.