One motorcyclist killed, another injured in double-motorcycle crash in Cache County

HYRUM, Cache County — One man is dead, and a second man was injured after two motorcycles crashed on Blacksmith Fork Canyon road Saturday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP trooper Luis Silva said at approximately 8:30 p.m., the two motorcyclists were traveling in opposite directions on the canyon road, also known as state Route 101.

The first motorcyclist was a 26-year-old man riding a 2007 blue Suzuki and traveling east. The second — a 27-year-old man riding a 2004 white Kawasaki and moving west.

Witnesses told investigators that the first motorcyclist was speeding, and crossed the center line. Silva said the two motorcyclists “struck leg to leg” and were both thrown from their bikes.

The 26-year-old suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old’s life was not threatened, but authorities did not give further detail to the extent of his injuries.

UHP did not release the names of the victims as of Sunday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated as further information becomes available.