On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Lloyd Newell

Jun 16, 2024, 1:45 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

On this Father’s Day, Boyd Matheson sits down with Lloyd Newell as he passes the torch on his final episode of “Music & the Spoken Word.” Newell has been the voice of the broadcast program for nearly 35 years. Newell’s weekly service has provided inspiration and messages of hope and peace for people each Sunday. Newell tells Boyd about the honor it has been to serve as the announcer and writer of the show as he looks forward to his next calling- serving with his wife, Karmel, presiding over a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Finally, Boyd shares a special message for fathers – and looks to an example from nature that he found instructive and insightful.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

Sarah Jane Weaver...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Sarah Jane Weaver

Newly-named editor for Deseret News, Sarah Jane Weaver joins Sunday Edition to discuss the importance of journalism in a world where confidence in it is ever-fleeting.

14 days ago

On this special Mother's Day episode, Brooke Walker, host and executive producer of KSL TV's Studio...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Brooke Walker

On this special Mother's Day episode, Brooke Walker, host and executive producer of KSL TV's Studio 5 joins the show.

1 month ago

Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America joins Sunday Edition. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Eboo Patel and Sam Daley-Harris

Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America joins Sunday Edition. Later, Sam Daley-Harris, American activist and author joins the conversation.

1 month ago

Rabbi Brad Hirschfield and Boyd Matheson speaking together remotely for KSL TV's Sunday Edition sho...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rabbi Brad Hirschfield and Aimee Winder Newton

Rabbi Brad Hirschfield, and later Aimee Winder Newton, senior advisor to Gov. Spencer Cox, join the show.

2 months ago

Curtis Bennett, executive director of One Kind Act a Day joins the show, discussing the foundation'...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Curtis Bennett and Jay Evensen

Curtis Bennett, executive director of One Kind Act a Day joins the show, discussing the foundation's recent summit on kindness. Later, Deseret News opinion editor Jay Evensen joins to discuss the impact of sports betting.

2 months ago

Tim Shriver on KSL's Sunday Edition show...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Tim Shriver

Tim Shriver, chairman of Special Olympics International joins the show to discuss the Dignity Index and how it is helping unite communities.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Sunday Edition: Lloyd Newell