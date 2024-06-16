Sunday Edition: Lloyd Newell

On this Father’s Day, Boyd Matheson sits down with Lloyd Newell as he passes the torch on his final episode of “Music & the Spoken Word.” Newell has been the voice of the broadcast program for nearly 35 years. Newell’s weekly service has provided inspiration and messages of hope and peace for people each Sunday. Newell tells Boyd about the honor it has been to serve as the announcer and writer of the show as he looks forward to his next calling- serving with his wife, Karmel, presiding over a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Finally, Boyd shares a special message for fathers – and looks to an example from nature that he found instructive and insightful.

