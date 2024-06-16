On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

‘Our beloved brother’; Family of man fatally shot by police issues statement

Jun 16, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:31 am

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday afternoon...

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday afternoon, according to police. (KSL TV))

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — The family of a man who was shot by police, and subsequently died Saturday, released a statement sharing their immediate thoughts after his death.

The family did not identify the man but said their “beloved brother” was facing mental health challenges.

South Jordan Police Department said its responders got a call Saturday reporting a suspicious person who was apparently looking through car windows near Skye Park. When police arrived and approached the man, they said he pulled a knife out.

Police said they attempted multiple times to disarm the man, but later he advanced on the officers and was therefore shot.

He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The man’s brother issued a statement from his family Sunday morning:

Our family woke up June 15th to the devastating news that our brother had been shot and killed by the South Jordan police. No parent or sibling should have to endure this type of situation. We are grieving the loss of our beloved brother; our brother was facing challenging mental health issues. At this time, we are asking for privacy while we grieve and wait for information to understand exactly what happened so we can begin healing.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave per officer-involved shooting protocol.

Contributing: Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

