ENTERTAINMENT

Van Halen voted Utah’s ultimate ‘dad rock’ band in survey

Jun 16, 2024, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

(L-R) Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth and guitarist Eddie...

(L-R) Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth and guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent study surveyed Americans all over the U.S., asking them what band they would dub the “pinnacle of dad rock.” The votes are in, and a handful of dad-worthy bands are charting for the top spots.

Dad rock breakdown

Based on the total number of votes, mid-90s Canadian rock band Nickleback was voted by 26% as the top dad rock band out there. Second place was tied for 70s guitar rock Van Halen and early 90s pop-punk band, Blink-182; both with 12% of votes.

Utah’s majority though, hailed Van Halen as its dad-rock crown.

Third place overall was given to the Red Hot Chili Peppers by 10% of voters, and a list of other popular contenders follows:

  1. Nickelback (26%)
  2. Van Halen + Blink-182 (12%)
  3. Red Hot Chili Peppers (10%)
  4. Nirvana (10%)
  5. Linkin Park (8%)
  6. Guns N. Roses (8%)
  7. Coldplay (6%)
  8. Bon Jovi (6%)
  9. Limp Bizkit (2%)

A map of states who voted for their ultimate dad rock band, with Utah voting for Van Halen. (Merchoid)

The study, performed by “geek merchandise” online retailer Merchoid, said it “carefully selected” its volunteers to represent a balanced mixture of age, gender and geography.

The survey asked a few other opinions of volunteers as well, and 57% of those asked said they think today’s music is worse than music from the past. A split 40% said today’s music matches up and is just as good as the classics, and 3% said they believe today’s music is actually better.

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Buda Mendes, Getty Images)

Live shows ahead, and some memorialized

The amalgamation of dad rock bands dates back a while, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a show in person is out of the cards, even if there are no dates set yet. With that being said, pop-punk-inclined dads are in luck, because Blink-182 will be in Utah at the Delta Center on Jul. 11, and tickets are still selling.

Nickelback was last in Salt Lake in July of 2023, and is currently finishing out a tour in Canada, meaning upcoming shows nearby will likely be a while out, if they continue. The Red Hot Chili Peppers just graced its fans in Salt Lake on June 5, so similarly those who missed it will need to wait a while to find out if more shows will come. Guns N. Roses fans are also in the same boat, with their last show being October 2023.

The last time Van Halen visited Utah was 2015, just five years before its frontman and virtuoso guitarist, Eddie Van Halen died of cancer at 65.

Nirvana, though short-lived on the live-show front compared to the others, but according to archived reporting, the beloved band carried crowds to “punk rock heaven” in 1993.

Although there are risks to buying tickets from just anywhere, show dates and upcoming tours can typically be found safely on the band’s official website.

Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

