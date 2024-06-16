Van Halen voted Utah’s ultimate ‘dad rock’ band in survey

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent study surveyed Americans all over the U.S., asking them what band they would dub the “pinnacle of dad rock.” The votes are in, and a handful of dad-worthy bands are charting for the top spots.

Dad rock breakdown

Based on the total number of votes, mid-90s Canadian rock band Nickleback was voted by 26% as the top dad rock band out there. Second place was tied for 70s guitar rock Van Halen and early 90s pop-punk band, Blink-182; both with 12% of votes.

Utah’s majority though, hailed Van Halen as its dad-rock crown.

Third place overall was given to the Red Hot Chili Peppers by 10% of voters, and a list of other popular contenders follows:

Nickelback (26%) Van Halen + Blink-182 (12%) Red Hot Chili Peppers (10%) Nirvana (10%) Linkin Park (8%) Guns N. Roses (8%) Coldplay (6%) Bon Jovi (6%) Limp Bizkit (2%)

The study, performed by “geek merchandise” online retailer Merchoid, said it “carefully selected” its volunteers to represent a balanced mixture of age, gender and geography.

The survey asked a few other opinions of volunteers as well, and 57% of those asked said they think today’s music is worse than music from the past. A split 40% said today’s music matches up and is just as good as the classics, and 3% said they believe today’s music is actually better.

Live shows ahead, and some memorialized

The amalgamation of dad rock bands dates back a while, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a show in person is out of the cards, even if there are no dates set yet. With that being said, pop-punk-inclined dads are in luck, because Blink-182 will be in Utah at the Delta Center on Jul. 11, and tickets are still selling.

Nickelback was last in Salt Lake in July of 2023, and is currently finishing out a tour in Canada, meaning upcoming shows nearby will likely be a while out, if they continue. The Red Hot Chili Peppers just graced its fans in Salt Lake on June 5, so similarly those who missed it will need to wait a while to find out if more shows will come. Guns N. Roses fans are also in the same boat, with their last show being October 2023.

The last time Van Halen visited Utah was 2015, just five years before its frontman and virtuoso guitarist, Eddie Van Halen died of cancer at 65.

Nirvana, though short-lived on the live-show front compared to the others, but according to archived reporting, the beloved band carried crowds to “punk rock heaven” in 1993.

Although there are risks to buying tickets from just anywhere, show dates and upcoming tours can typically be found safely on the band’s official website.