LOCAL NEWS

Sail Fest returns after five years at Great Salt Lake State Park

Jun 16, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

Rising water levels allowed Sail Fest to return to the marina at Great Salt Lake State Park on Satu...

Rising water levels allowed Sail Fest to return to the marina at Great Salt Lake State Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024 after a five-year hiatus.(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ESME SANCHEZ ESTEVEZ, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Rising water levels allowed Sail Fest to return to the marina at Great Salt Lake State Park on Saturday after a five-year hiatus.

According to Grow the Flow, Sail Fest is a family-friendly event of sailboat and cardboard boat racing, live music,  film exhibitions, food trucks, among other activities. Organizers created the event to raise awareness about the Great Salt Lake but also to gather communities together for cultural connection and recreation. 

Great Salt Lake has likely hit its high mark for the year and will start dropping

Grow the Flow and the Great Salt Lake Yacht Club sponsor the event. They advocate for the protection and restoration of the Great Salt Lake, according to a news release.

Event organizers believe the Great Salt Lake has lost connection and identity with Utah residents over time.  Jake Dreyfous, managing director of Grow the Flow, said Utahns can play a vital role in rescuing the Great Salt Lake. Dreyfous hopes that this event will revive the connection and motivate the community to save the Great Salt Lake.

If you want to get involved in the rescue of the Great Salt Lake, you can go to Grow the Flow Website for more information.

Great Salt Lake History

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources describes the Great Salt Lake as the remainder of the ancient Lake Bonneville. Lake Bonneville covered 20,000 square miles of land around 32,000 years ago. It depths of 1,000 feet. By comparison, today’s Great Salt Lake measures 33 feet at its deepest point, with an average depth of 13.

In 1983, rising lake levels flooded houses, farmland, and the closest freeway. The state built huge pumps to move excess water into Utah’s west desert, according to Utah.com. GSL elevation hit its highest recorded mark in 1986 at 4211.65.

Lake elevation dropped to 4188.5 feet in November 2022, a record low according to The Utah Division of Water Resources.

Currently, lake levels have rebounded to 4194.5 feet of elevation. State officials consider a healthy range for the lake to be between 4196 and 4200 feet in elevation.

