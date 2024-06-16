On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Little Twist wildfire is now at 2,250 acres, according to fire officials

Jun 16, 2024, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

(Utah Fire Info)...

(Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

BEAVER — Due to more accurate mapping, the Little Twist wildfire is now at 2,250 acres, according to a news release issued Sunday morning by the Central Utah Fire Interagency. 

“Yesterday, the fire was moderately active through the afternoon and into the evening,” the release stated. “Fire behavior is expected to be very active with low humidities and with strong gusty winds expected
through Monday.”

The fire is located four miles southest of Beaver, and is 0% contained.

(Utah Fire Info)

The release stated that fire crews spent Sunday constructing and strengthing firelines that will be used to help with the containment of the fire.

“Aerial resources were successful in moderating fire in critical areas along the fire perimeter,” the release stated.

The fire started out as a prescribed burn, implemented by the Beaver Ranger District. According to the release, the district has a plan to burn between 3,000 and 5,000 acres each year over the course of several years. Due to hot, windy and dry weather conditions, the prescribed burn exceeded its limits this spring.

“On the afternoon of June 13, 2024, Forest Service leadership made the decision to transition the active portion of the prescribed fire to a wildfire, now known as the Little Twist Fire,” the release stated.

For the coming weeks, smoke will be invisible from the surrounding areas, including Interstate 15, Interstate 70 and the surrounding areas.

The release stated Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside and Kents Lake Campgrounds remain open to the public for camping and day use.

The release states the fire is located in steep, rugged terrain, with 220 people assigned to the fire.

