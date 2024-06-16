Utah Warriors Losing Streak Hits Six In Loss To New England Free Jacks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors hung tough in a high-scoring first half but ultimately came up short against the New England Free Jacks 36-27. The loss ended Utah’s postseason hopes.

The Warriors (4-9-0, Fifth in West) took on the New England Free Jacks (9-4-0, First in East) at Veteran Memorial Stadium on Sunday, June 16.

First Half

The Warriors struck first, capitalizing on a Free Jacks turnover by putting three points on the board less than two minutes in. Joel Hodgson split the uprights with a penalty to give Utah a 3-0 lead.

9′

The first try of the game comes from our own Michael Manson

UT 10 – 3 NE#ForTheNation | #NEvUTAH pic.twitter.com/tXoL8rfkKZ — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 16, 2024

The Free Jacks knotted the game at three with their penalty kick two minutes later.

Utah’s Michael Manson broke free for a long try in the ninth minute. Utah led 10-3 after Hodgson added the conversion.

9′

The first try of the game comes from our own Michael Manson

UT 10 – 3 NE#ForTheNation | #NEvUTAH pic.twitter.com/tXoL8rfkKZ — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 16, 2024

New England’s first try came in the 18th minute as they powered through the Warrior’s defense. A conversion deadlocked the match at 10-10.

Utah saw a 23rd-minute try wiped off the board after review because of a forward pass.

The Warriors seized momentum moments later when Hodgson and Caleb Makene combined for the second try of the match. Utah led 17-10 after finishing the conversion.

26′

It’s good to have Caleb back. Try Warriors!

UT 17 – 10 NE#ForTheNation | #NEvUTAH pic.twitter.com/mcr60aoDa2 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 16, 2024

New England answered in the 30th minute with a try and conversion to even the match once again.

The halftime horn sounded, and the score was deadlocked at 17.

Second Half

With Utah down a man after a dangerous play penalty late in the half, New England marched down the pitch for a try on their first possession of the second half to take a 22-17 lead.

Hodgson cut the deficit to 22-20 with a penalty kick.

52′

Points added off the boot of Joel Hodgson.

UT 20 – 22 NE#ForTheNation | #NEvUTAH pic.twitter.com/zpAwJkxm9a — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 16, 2024

Controlling the early portion of the second-half, New England added another try and conversion in the 60th minute to make it 31-20.

The Warriors’ John DuPree dotted down the team’s first try of the second half in the 62nd minute. Hodgson’s conversion made it 31-29.

63′

John DuPree pushes through! Try Warriors!

UT 27 – 29 NE#ForTheNation | #NEvUTAH pic.twitter.com/xKu7sMnkfs — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 16, 2024

New England put together a long, punishing possession before crossing the try line in the 69th minute to give the Free Jacks a nine-point advantage.

Utah put together one last push in the final minutes but couldn’t find the try zone to close the match, losing 36-27.

Follow Utah Warriors With KSL Sports

The Warriors return to Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 22, to host the Dallas Jackals. The match begins at 8 p.m. MT and can be streamed at KSLSports.com.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Warriors here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24