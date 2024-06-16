On the Site:
Utah Warriors Losing Streak Hits Six In Loss To New England Free Jacks

Jun 16, 2024, 2:58 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors hung tough in a high-scoring first half but ultimately came up short against the New England Free Jacks 36-27. The loss ended Utah’s postseason hopes.

The Warriors (4-9-0, Fifth in West) took on the New England Free Jacks (9-4-0, First in East) at Veteran Memorial Stadium on Sunday, June 16.

RELATED: Warriors Blown Out By Seattle Seawolves For Fifth Straight Loss

First Half

The Warriors struck first, capitalizing on a Free Jacks turnover by putting three points on the board less than two minutes in. Joel Hodgson split the uprights with a penalty to give Utah a 3-0 lead.

The Free Jacks knotted the game at three with their penalty kick two minutes later.

RELATED: Majestics Girls’ Rugby Proud To Be Part Of Growing Women’s Sports Movement

Utah’s Michael Manson broke free for a long try in the ninth minute. Utah led 10-3 after Hodgson added the conversion.

New England’s first try came in the 18th minute as they powered through the Warrior’s defense. A conversion deadlocked the match at 10-10.

Utah saw a 23rd-minute try wiped off the board after review because of a forward pass.

The Warriors seized momentum moments later when Hodgson and Caleb Makene combined for the second try of the match. Utah led 17-10 after finishing the conversion.

New England answered in the 30th minute with a try and conversion to even the match once again.

The halftime horn sounded, and the score was deadlocked at 17.

Second Half

With Utah down a man after a dangerous play penalty late in the half, New England marched down the pitch for a try on their first possession of the second half to take a 22-17 lead.

RELATED: Utah Warriors Stretch Losing Streak, Fall At Home To San Diego Legion

Hodgson cut the deficit to 22-20 with a penalty kick.

Controlling the early portion of the second-half, New England added another try and conversion in the 60th minute to make it 31-20.

The Warriors’ John DuPree dotted down the team’s first try of the second half in the 62nd minute. Hodgson’s conversion made it 31-29.

New England put together a long, punishing possession before crossing the try line in the 69th minute to give the Free Jacks a nine-point advantage.

Utah put together one last push in the final minutes but couldn’t find the try zone to close the match, losing 36-27.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Utah Warriors With KSL Sports

The Warriors return to Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 22, to host the Dallas Jackals. The match begins at 8 p.m. MT and can be streamed at KSLSports.com.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Warriors here.

Utah Football 2025 Recruiting Class Continues To Roll With 4-Star Linebacker Commitment
2 hours ago

Visiting season has been kind to Utah football with the Utes receiving another commitment from four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson DeChambeau Wins Another U.S. Open With Clutch Finish To Deny Rory McIlroy
2 hours ago

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with the best shot of his life for another finish on the 18th hole.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA's Breanna Stewart Excited To Experience Paris 2024 With Family
2 hours ago

WNBA star and Team USA's Breanna Stewart said she's excited to experience the Paris 2024 Summer Games with her family.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Posts Impressive Final Round, Secures Personal Best Finish At U.S. Open
3 hours ago

Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied his personal best at a major championship with a strong close to the 124th U.S. Open.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oilers Rout Panthers 8-1 In Game 4 Of Stanley Cup Final
7 hours ago

Connor McDavid scored, "La Bamba" played in the Edmonton Oilers locker room and the Stanley Cup Final is heading back to Florida

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Gives Back To Second Home In Big Way
1 day ago

Cam Rising and Utah football put together a two-day camp to give back to the state of Utah and the fans that support them.

1 day ago

Utah Warriors Losing Streak Hits Six In Loss To New England Free Jacks