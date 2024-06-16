On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

LISTEN: The end of libraries?

Jun 16, 2024, 3:36 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm

The Main Library in Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Scott G. Winterton, Dese...

The Main Library in Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — These days, just about everything is electronic, including books. This begs us to ask the question, could we be seeing the end of school and city libraries?

KSL NewsRadio’s host of A Woman’s View Amanda Dickson discussed this topic on the show with three guests. 👇

Ronda Menlow, former state representative and Utah State University administrator said she’s thought a lot about school and city libraries.

“We have a very small library in Garden City,” Menlow said.

“It’s become a little piece of the heart of the city where they hold gatherings and bring young children and older children in for activities and families come.”

Menlow said she’s noticed a difference in the way kids view books these days through her own grandchildren.

She said she has a library in her home full of books her family has collected over the years and her and her husband has recently noticed how their grandchildren rarely look at the book.

“They bring their devices that have their books on them. A lot of them are listening to books,” Menlow said. “They listen to books, always. That is the thing they love.”

A place to gather

Menlow went on to talk about how she felt libraries have become an important place for gathering and sharing ideas.

Jill Atwood, communication strategist for the VA and adjunct professor at the University of Utah thought the same.

“I think [libraries] are a gathering place. I think they are still for the mind and the creativity, people coming together,” Atwood said.

Atwood said she believes libraries are prepared for the digital age.

“I think [librarians have] prepared for this digital age. I think they’ve looked ahead and have known this is coming,” Atwood said.

“You have kids in there playing video games, doing their homework, watching movies together. Folks who maybe don’t have connectivity at home using the computer for job applications. You have musical performances there, workshops, lectures, civic gatherings.”

Atwood also talked about how people who may not know how to use certain electronics can learn by going to the library. She said libraries may look different, but it will always be there.

Homeless people in the libraries

Dickson brought up a problem with the homeless where people who are homeless may come into the library for shelter, and some people don’t like that.

Natalie Gochnour, Associate Dean in the David Eccles School of Business and Director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah had an answer for that problem.

“People have the freedom to walk into a public building and read, use the restrooms, get warm, as it may be,” Gochnour said.

“But I would encourage listeners, if you’re not familiar with Project Human Dignity, become familiar with it.”

Project Human Dignity is Utah’s efforts to tackle the suffering of people who may be homeless, according to Gochnour.

“We got a plan and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort,” Gochnour said. “That’s how you deal with the library issue, you address the needs of Utah’s homeless population.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Teachers at Utah’s largest high school are done taking away cell phones from students. Instead, t...

Erin Cox

No more taking phones from students, Granger High School implementing new policy this fall

Teachers at Utah’s largest high school are done taking away cell phones from students. They’re trying something new in the Fall, and if they’re successful, other schools might do the same.

3 days ago

FILE - The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen, Oct. 2...

Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Six years after the Parkland school massacre, the bloodstained building will finally be demolished

The demolition of the building where 17 people died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting is set to begin. Crews will begin tearing down the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday.

4 days ago

The Alpine School District holds public comment to discuss a potential split on June 11, 2024. (KSL...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Alpine School District hears first public comments on potential split option

The Alpine School District got a taste of what residents think of a plan to potentially split the school district.

4 days ago

The outside of the Black Cultural Center at Weber State University in Ogden on Tuesday. It and seve...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Weber State to axe Black, Latino, other cultural centers to comply with new diversity law

Weber State University will eliminate cultural centers for Black, Latino and other students to comply with the new Utah law targeting diversity initiatives.

7 days ago

Davis County School buses at the Bus Farm in Farmington on Friday, Sept. 13. (Matt Gade, Deseret Ne...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Davis School District, ex-employee reach $143,558 settlement in discrimination suit

Davis School District officials and a former employee tasked with investigating racial harassment cases have reached a settlement to resolve the lawsuit she filed against the school system over alleged discrimination.

10 days ago

Anthem Preparatory School in South Jordan will be traveling to Normandy, France to perform for the ...

Alex Cabrero

Two groups from Utah performing in Normandy, France for 80th anniversary of D-Day

The dance team at Anthem Preparatory School and the Utah Pipe Band will be traveling to Normandy, France to perform for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

LISTEN: The end of libraries?