Tony Finau Posts Impressive Final Round, Secures Personal Best Finish At U.S. Open

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied his personal best at a major championship with a strong close to the 124th U.S. Open.

The 2024 U.S. Open was held at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina from June 13-16.

Finau had a strong final round on Sunday, June 16, and secured his best-ever placement at the U.S. Open and tied his top finish at a major. Finau tied for third place alongside Patrick Cantlay.

The Utahn shot three under par for a score of 67 on Sunday. Finau’s final round featured one eagle, three birdies, and two bogeys.

Birdie at the last! Big Tone is your clubhouse leader at -4. pic.twitter.com/asv46lRhmC — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

After a strong start to the tournament on Thursday and Friday, Finau began the weekend by sliding down the leaderboard. He bounced back up with an impressive fourth round on Sunday.

Before Sunday, Finau’s best finish at a major was when he placed third at the 2019 British Open. His previous best finish at the U.S. Open came in 2018 when he tied for fifth.

Finau’s posted a top-five finish in every major championship despite never winning one.

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round One: 68 (-2)

Round Two: 69 (-1)

Round Three: 72 (+2)

Round Four: 67 (-3)

Final Score: -4

Leaderboard

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

2. Rory McIlroy (-5)

T3. Tony Finau (-4)

T3. Patrick Cantlay (-4)

5. Matthieu Pavon (-3)

6. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T7. Russell Henley (-1)

T7. Xander Schauffele (-1)

T9. Sam Burns (Even)

T9. Davis Thompson (Even)

T9. Corey Conners (Even)

Bryson DeChambeau has won @USOpenGolf for the second time 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Wwk4dhkb1Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2024

The purse for the U.S. Open was $21.5 million. Wyndham Clark won the event in 2023.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Houston Open was Finau’s ninth event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational, tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS Championship and missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Then Finau tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open before landing at 55th on the leaderboard at the Masters in April.

Following the Masters, the Utahn tied for 12th place at the RBC Heritage, tied for 52nd at the Wells Fargo Championship, tied for 18th at the PGA Championship, tied for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge and tied for eighth at the Memorial Tournament.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

