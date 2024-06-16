On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Team USA’s Breanna Stewart Excited To Experience Paris 2024 With Family

Jun 16, 2024, 5:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYWNBA star and Team USA’s Breanna Stewart said she’s excited to experience the Paris 2024 Summer Games with her family.

Breanna Stewart says she’s excited to spend Paris Olympics with family

Stewart is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball and soon-to-be three-time Olympian.

RELATED: Olympian Carissa Moore Reflects On Tokyo Gold, Hopes To Inspire Youth

She helped Team USA win Gold in the Tokyo 2020 Games three years ago for her second Olympic medal.

Only a few weeks before the Summer Olympics in Japan, Stewart married former WNBA standout and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Marta Xargay. A month later, Stewart helped the United States win Gold.

Within 48 hours of winning Gold, Stewart’s daughter, Ruby, was born.

RELATED STORIES

Since Stewart and Xargay’s wild summer in 2021, the couple had another child, Theo.

The USA Basketball star shared that she’s excited to experience the Paris Games with her family as they all travel with her to France.

“Ruby and Theo and Marta, the whole gang will be coming to Paris,” Stewart said of her family. “I’m excited to kind of have everyone be a part of it and enjoy the fun with me.”

In addition to her gold medals, Stewart has won multiple awards in her storied career. She’s a two-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA Finals MVP. She’s also won the league’s regular season MVP honor twice. The five-time WNBA All-Star was the college national player of the year winner from 2014-16 before turning pro.

RELATED: Katie Moon Remembers Late Father Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympics

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football 2025 Recruiting Class Continues To Roll With 4-Star Linebacker Commitment

Visiting season has been kind to Utah football with the Utes receiving another commitment from four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson DeChambeau Wins Another U.S. Open With Clutch Finish To Deny Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with the best shot of his life for another finish on the 18th hole.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Posts Impressive Final Round, Secures Personal Best Finish At U.S. Open

Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied his personal best at a major championship with a strong close to the 124th U.S. Open.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Losing Streak Hits Six In Loss To New England Free Jacks

The Utah Warriors hung tough in a high-scoring first half but ultimately came up short against the New England Free Jacks 36-27.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oilers Rout Panthers 8-1 In Game 4 Of Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid scored, "La Bamba" played in the Edmonton Oilers locker room and the Stanley Cup Final is heading back to Florida

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Gives Back To Second Home In Big Way

Cam Rising and Utah football put together a two-day camp to give back to the state of Utah and the fans that support them.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Team USA’s Breanna Stewart Excited To Experience Paris 2024 With Family