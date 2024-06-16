Team USA’s Breanna Stewart Excited To Experience Paris 2024 With Family

SALT LAKE CITY – WNBA star and Team USA’s Breanna Stewart said she’s excited to experience the Paris 2024 Summer Games with her family.

Breanna Stewart says she’s excited to spend Paris Olympics with family

Stewart is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball and soon-to-be three-time Olympian.

She helped Team USA win Gold in the Tokyo 2020 Games three years ago for her second Olympic medal.

Gold in Rio 🥇

Gold in Tokyo 🥇 Let’s see what they can do in Paris 🤝 @breannastewart @brittneygriner 🇺🇸 #USABWNT pic.twitter.com/rKzoGZ9TKy — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 12, 2024

Only a few weeks before the Summer Olympics in Japan, Stewart married former WNBA standout and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Marta Xargay. A month later, Stewart helped the United States win Gold.

Within 48 hours of winning Gold, Stewart’s daughter, Ruby, was born.

A WNBA championship, a finals MVP, a Euroleague title, a gold medal and now a baby. All in one year Breanna Stewart and pro hooper Marta Xargay Casademont have welcomed a baby to their family ❤️ Full doc drops today from @togethxr x B/R 👉https://t.co/qq98xgoYed pic.twitter.com/U7P7mzISFz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2021

Since Stewart and Xargay’s wild summer in 2021, the couple had another child, Theo.

The USA Basketball star shared that she’s excited to experience the Paris Games with her family as they all travel with her to France.

“Ruby and Theo and Marta, the whole gang will be coming to Paris,” Stewart said of her family. “I’m excited to kind of have everyone be a part of it and enjoy the fun with me.”

In addition to her gold medals, Stewart has won multiple awards in her storied career. She’s a two-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA Finals MVP. She’s also won the league’s regular season MVP honor twice. The five-time WNBA All-Star was the college national player of the year winner from 2014-16 before turning pro.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

