5 juveniles hospitalized following early-morning crash in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN — Police say five juveniles were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle crash.

Sgt. Squire, with the South Jordan Police Department, said a vehicle with five juveniles crashed through a fence and onto Bangerter Highway near 10200 South around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic, according to police, and struck a cement barrier, which caused a lot of debris.

The five individuals inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital in critical condition. As of early Sunday evening, however, four of juveniles had been released from the hospital. The fifth juvenile remains in critical condition.

Speed and possible impairments are being investigated as potential causes of the crash, according to police. The South Valley Crash Team is helping in the investigation of the crash.

Police said the debris from the crash caused two separate crashes with single-occupant drivers, and only minor injuries. Both drivers were treated and released on scene.