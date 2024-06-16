Utah Football 2025 Recruiting Class Continues To Roll With 4-Star Linebacker Commitment

SALT LAKE CITY – Visiting season has been very kind to Utah football so far this June with the Utes receiving yet another commitment, this time from four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher.

Thatcher hails from Las Vegas, Nevada and is Utah’s seventh pickup of the class. Thatcher is the Utes’ second four-star pickup of the class.

The talented linebacker will join quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig along with athlete Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Sione Montuapuaka and Karson Kaufusi, tight end Drew Clemens and tight end/defensive end Max Fonoimoana for the 2025 signing class.

More About Christian Thatcher

Thatcher currently rates as the 315th player nationally, the 35th linebacker, and the No. 5 player out of the state of Nevada according to 247 Sports.

At 6’2″ and 205 lbs., Thatcher brings good size to Colton Swan’s room for 2025.

Thatcher has proven to be a very productive player since his freshman year of high school where he recorded 99 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks in 11 games played.

Thatcher improved those numbers by a significant margin in 2022 during his sophomore campaign posting 133 tackles, 13 for a loss, and one interception in 11 games.

Unfortunately, Thatcher didn’t play a complete season during his junior year last season, but still put up respectable numbers in the seven games he did play. (95 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, and one interception.)

The Utes beat out the likes of Colorado, Washington, Kansas, and USC among others for Thatcher’s commitment.

