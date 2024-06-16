On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football 2025 Recruiting Class Continues To Roll With 4-Star Linebacker Commitment

Jun 16, 2024, 6:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Visiting season has been very kind to Utah football so far this June with the Utes receiving yet another commitment, this time from four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher.

Thatcher hails from Las Vegas, Nevada and is Utah’s seventh pickup of the class. Thatcher is the Utes’ second four-star pickup of the class.

The talented linebacker will join quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig along with athlete Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Sione Montuapuaka and Karson Kaufusi, tight end Drew Clemens and tight end/defensive end Max Fonoimoana for the 2025 signing class.

More About Christian Thatcher

Thatcher currently rates as the 315th player nationally, the 35th linebacker, and the No. 5 player out of the state of Nevada according to 247 Sports.

At 6’2″ and 205 lbs., Thatcher brings good size to Colton Swan’s room for 2025.

Thatcher has proven to be a very productive player since his freshman year of high school where he recorded 99 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks in 11 games played.

Thatcher improved those numbers by a significant margin in 2022 during his sophomore campaign posting 133 tackles, 13 for a loss, and one interception in 11 games.

Unfortunately, Thatcher didn’t play a complete season during his junior year last season, but still put up respectable numbers in the seven games he did play. (95 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, and one interception.)

The Utes beat out the likes of Colorado, Washington, Kansas, and USC among others for Thatcher’s commitment.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson DeChambeau Wins Another U.S. Open With Clutch Finish To Deny Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with the best shot of his life for another finish on the 18th hole.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA’s Breanna Stewart Excited To Experience Paris 2024 With Family

WNBA star and Team USA's Breanna Stewart said she's excited to experience the Paris 2024 Summer Games with her family.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Posts Impressive Final Round, Secures Personal Best Finish At U.S. Open

Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied his personal best at a major championship with a strong close to the 124th U.S. Open.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Losing Streak Hits Six In Loss To New England Free Jacks

The Utah Warriors hung tough in a high-scoring first half but ultimately came up short against the New England Free Jacks 36-27.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oilers Rout Panthers 8-1 In Game 4 Of Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid scored, "La Bamba" played in the Edmonton Oilers locker room and the Stanley Cup Final is heading back to Florida

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Gives Back To Second Home In Big Way

Cam Rising and Utah football put together a two-day camp to give back to the state of Utah and the fans that support them.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Football 2025 Recruiting Class Continues To Roll With 4-Star Linebacker Commitment