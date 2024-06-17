Skydiving accident in Tooele County sends one person to the hospital

TOOELE — A skydiving accident Sunday afternoon in Tooele County sent one person to the hospital, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Later Sunday evening, Jon Smith, with the North Tooele Fire District, told KSL TV the victim was a 22-year-old female, who was an experienced skydiver and was jumping solo.

Smith also said there was no malfunction with the parachute.

As the skydiver approached the ground, police said she hit a portion of a roof where there was a powerline.

Smith said something touched the powerline, but is unsure if it was the victim or the parachute.

As emergency personnel arrived on scene, however, the victim was breathing and conscious, according to police.

Smith said the victim was severely injured. However, the nature of the injury is unknown at this time. And the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

While there weren’t any power outages reported in connection to the accident, Rocky Mountain Power did respond to the scene to check for damages.