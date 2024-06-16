Kate Del Fava Lifts Royals To Second Win With Late Goal Against Bay FC

On the Site:
Jun 16, 2024

Jun 16, 2024, 10:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals earned their second win of the season and snapped a six-game losing streak behind a late goal from Kate Del Fava against fellow expansion side Bay FC.

Royals snap losing streak vs. Bay FC

Bay FC hosted Utah at PayPal Park in San Jose, California on Sunday, June 16.

Thanks to a late goal by Del Fava, Utah defeated Bay FC, 1-0.

In the opening half, the Royals had limited opportunities and were outplayed by Bay FC. The San Jose-based club was much more active in the finishing third of the field. Utah’s defense came up big on a few possessions and held Bay FC without a goal before halftime.

Midway through the first half, Lauren Flynn exited with an injury and was replaced by Madison Pogarch in the 25th minute.

During the first 45 minutes of action, the Royals controlled possession for 49 percent of the first half but were significantly outshot by Bay FC. The home side attempted eight shots to only four by Utah. The Royals only managed one shot on target while half of Bay FC’s shots were on goal.

However, three saves by Utah’s Mandy Haught kept the scoreboard blank at the break.

Bay FC was assessed a pair of yellow cards during the first half.

After exiting the locker room, the Royals put together a better performance in the second half.

Utah created more chances on its offensive end of the pitch, including a handful of set pieces.

After the Royals failed to earn a corner kick in the first 45 minutes, the team produced four of them in the second half.

In the 85th minute, the Royals dodged disaster after a goal by Bay FC was immediately ruled no-good due to offsides.

However, in the 89th minute of action, Del Fava broke the scoreless drought for Utah with a header that snapped down into the goal, Bay FC goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, and to the back of the net.

Following Del Fava’s goal, nine minutes of stoppage time were added to the clock at the 90-minute mark.

Utah managed to hold off Bay FC to secure its second victory of the season.

Up next for the Royals

With the win, the Royals improved to a 2-1-10 record this season.

RELATED: Utah Royals Announce Changes To Amy Rodriguez’s Coaching Staff

Utah’s next match is on the road against the Orlando Pride on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on Prime Video, KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Utah suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Orlando on April 12.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah's NHL team for KSLSports.com.

