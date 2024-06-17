Elder David A. Bednar dedicates Layton Utah Temple

LAYTON — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered in meetinghouses across Davis County as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday.

Elder Bednar encouraged those who will worship and serve in this house of the Lord to build a “covenant connection” with Heavenly Father and His Son through what they learn there.

Worshipping in the house of the Lord or in chapels is a means to an end, not an end unto itself. “The end of all our worship should be evident in our homes and in our individual lives and homes,” he said. “As we observe, as we listen and as we learn in those sacred settings, we should reflect what we learn in how we treat other people.”

The Layton Utah Temple is the 22nd of what will be 30 houses of the Lord in Utah. The three-story building sits on 11.8 acres on a hillside between two main traffic arteries north of Salt Lake City — Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 89.

The temple was one of two temples dedicated on Sunday as Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicated the Salta Argentina Temple, according to the Church.

“We want to bring temples closer to the expanding membership of the Church,” said President Russell M. Nelson when he announced the Layton Temple during the October 2018 general conference. The groundbreaking on May 23, 2020, was limited in size because of COVID-19 precautions at the time.

Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Susan. Elder Brian K. Taylor, general authority seventy and second Counselor in the Utah Area presidency, his wife Jill, Elder Kevin R. Duncan, general authority seventy and executive director of the church’s Temple Department, and his wife Nancy were also in attendance.

This is the second temple in Davis County, joining the Bountiful Utah Temple, which was dedicated in 1995.