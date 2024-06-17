On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘lucky’ to be alive after cycling accident

Jun 17, 2024, 11:38 AM

Gordon Ramsay pictured at the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at ...

Gordon Ramsay pictured at the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium in April in Glasgow. (Stu Forster, Getty Images)

(Stu Forster, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Gordon Ramsay said he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.

The famed TV chef said in a video posted to his Instagram page over the weekend that he “had a really bad accident” that “really shook me.”

“Honestly, I’m lucky to be here,” he said, before thanking the “incredible” trauma surgeons, doctors and nurses who cared for him.

He wrote in the caption that he’s “doing ok” now and that he didn’t break any bones or suffer a major injury, but he is “a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

At one point in the video, the “Hell’s Kitchen” star lifts up his white chef’s coat to show a massive purple bruise on his torso.

“I’m lucky to be standing here,” Ramsay, an avid cyclist and triathlon competitor, said. “I’m in pain, it’s been a brutal week, and I’m sort of getting through it but I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

He said he believes the helmet “saved my life.”

CNN reached out to a representative for Ramsay for comment.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Curator Lily Carhart shows a pipette they used to extract liquid from a few dozen 18th-century glas...

Associated Press

No lie: Perfectly preserved centuries-old cherries unearthed at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

George Washington never did cut down the cherry tree, despite the famous story to the contrary, but he did pack away quite a few bottles of the fruit at his Mount Vernon home.

1 hour ago

A reflective monolith found by Vegas Metro Search and Rescue near Gass Peak over the weekend....

Michael Houck

A reflective monolith appears in outskirts of Las Vegas

Three years since a mysterious monolith appeared in the Utah wilderness, a new one was found in the mountains near Las Vegas.

1 hour ago

A fan cools off in a mister before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York ...

Mary Gilbert and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Heat wave not seen in decades will send temperatures soaring for more than half the US population

A long-lasting and expansive heat wave fueled by an intense heat dome is underway for the Midwest and Northeast. Record-breaking high temperatures will last into next week, ushering in the start of summer with this year’s most significant heat event yet.

3 hours ago

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Most tax...

Josh Boak and Fatima Hussein

The IRS wants to end another major tax loophole for the wealthy and raise $50 billion in the process

The IRS plans to end another major tax loophole that could raise more than $50 billion in revenue over the next decade.

6 hours ago

Scientists have been trying to directly observe dark matter, the elusive and invisible substance th...

Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Scientists may have found an answer to the mystery of dark matter. It involves an unexpected byproduct

Scientists have made many guesses for what dark matter could be, ranging from unknown particles to extra dimensions. Here's what new studies show.

8 hours ago

FILE: Dr. Vivek H. Murthy speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Well...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Surgeon general asks Congress to require warning labels for social media, like those on cigarettes

The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘lucky’ to be alive after cycling accident