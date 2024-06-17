Coveted European Guard Egor Demin Officially Signs With BYU Basketball

PROVO, Utah – Real Madrid’s Egor Demin officially signed with Kevin Young’s BYU men’s basketball program.

Egor Demin officially signs with BYU

BYU announced Demin’s signing on Monday, June 17.

“We are thrilled that Egor and his family are joining us at BYU,” Young said in a statement. “He is a special talent with an extremely bright future, and he plays the game the right way. At 6-foot-9, his passing, playmaking and shooting will fit seamlessly into our style of play. Egor has proven himself among the best prospects in Europe in recent years. We look forward to helping him grow and develop on and off the court.”

Demin is viewed as a potential lottery pick for the 2025 NBA Draft. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote, “Exciting addition for BYU. NBA scouts scour the globe seeking out prospects like Egor Demin — a fluid 6’9 playmaker with dynamic shot-making prowess, vision and passing creativity, explosiveness, and the versatility to guard and play multiple positions.”

Egor Demin commits to BYU Basketball

Demin announced his commitment to BYU on June 2.

He picked BYU over Illinois, Arkansas, and others.

In May, Demin was a crucial piece in helping Real Madrid secure a championship in the U18 ANGT Championship. In the championship against PFBB Paris, Demin scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out six assists, and had three steals and two blocks.

Egor Demin led U18 Real Madrid in the ANGT Championship two days ago with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) May 28, 2024

From the moment Kevin Young took the head coach job at BYU in April, he has a desire to turn BYU into a program that prepares athletes for the NBA. Young has extensive experience in the NBA from his time as a top assistant on the Phoenix Suns staff and previous stops at the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA G-League.

Adding Demin indicates that Young is serious about backing up that desire to turn BYU into a place that develops for the league.

Demin is a versatile athlete that can line up nearly anywhere on the floor. How Young utilizes Demin’s skillset will be one of the fascinating developments for the 2024-25 edition of the BYU basketball program.

