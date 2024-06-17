On the Site:
HEALTH

Primary Children’s Hospital to open new behavioral health center in Taylorsville

Jun 17, 2024, 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Primary Children’s Hospital announced it is expanding services and building a new family-centered behavioral health center in Taylorsville.

The standing Wasatch Canyons campus was built back in the 80s as a mixed-use facility and then later turned into a behavioral health campus. The need for behavioral health in the area though has outgrown that campus, which means this new construction will serve those people in need.

“By supporting the pediatric behavioral health initiative, you will help save children’s lives,” said Gail Miller, philanthropist and business leader.

Primary Children’s Hospital announced it is opening a new behavioral health center in Taylorsville amid a growing need. (Intermountain Health)

Construction on the new center is happening earlier than expected because of a $25 million investment from the state and ongoing efforts in community support of Primary Promise.

The new center will be a first of its kind with family-centered care, offering a variety of health services. This includes a walk-in crisis center, which is dedicated to mental health crisis care for youth living with autism and other neuro-related needs.

The reality is: stats show suicide is now the leading cause of death among young people in Utah.

“This facility will help fulfill that mission of reminding children that life is worth living,” said House Rep. Steve Eliason.

At 90,000 square feet, there will be more opportunities for help with nearly a 50% increase in inpatient beds.

“Each of us has a chance to help every child live their healthiest life,” said Rob Allen, CEO of Intermountain Health.

The new center is expected to open in late 2025.

The unveiling of Primary Children’s Hospital’s new behavioral health center in Taylorsville. (Intermountain Health)

