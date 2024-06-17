On the Site:
Former BYU Head Coach Mark Pope Lists Orem Home For Sale

Jun 17, 2024, 12:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The home of former BYU men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope landed on the market after he left the Cougars for Kentucky in April.

Mark Pope’s house listed for sale

On April 12, the Wildcats officially named Pope as their next head coach. Pope was UK’s replacement for John Calipari, who left the Wildcats for fellow SEC program Arkansas.

Since Pope’s departure from Provo to his alma mater, his home in Orem, Utah has landed on the real estate market for more than a couple million dollars.

As of June 17, Zillow.com lists Pope’s former residence at a sale price of $2.3 million.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

At Kentucky, Pope will reportedly make $5.5 million annually.

The Pope residence was built in 2006 on a 0.45-acre lot in Orem’s Canyon Cove Estates neighborhood.

Pope’s Orem house is located at 1378 East 1060 North and features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house includes a “new state of the art” pool, water features, formal dining room, basketball court, stone exterior, gourmet kitchen, and expansive hardscape.

The home is 6,987 square feet.

Mark Pope’s career

The Bellevue, Washington native was a standout player in high school and college before playing in the NBA in the 1990s and 2000s. Pope began his college career at Washington in 1991. He transferred to Kentucky ahead of the 1994-95 season. He helped the Wildcats win the national championship in 1996. After his UK career, Pope was selected by the Indiana Pacers during the second round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Pope began his professional career by playing overseas. He the played for the Pacers from 1997-99. Pope also spent time in the league with the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets.

In 2009, Pope entered the coaching world as an assistant coach at Georgia. He also served as an assistant at Wake Forest before joining Dave Rose’s staff at BYU in 2011.

Pope was on Rose’s staff until he landed the head coach job at UVU in 2015. He led the Wolverines until 2019 when Rose retired and BYU hired Pope as head coach.

During his tenure leading the Cougars, BYU posted a 110-52 overall record, including 49-29. Pope led BYU to a 23-11 record, including 10-8 in league games, during its first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference last season.

Pope owns a head coaching record of 187-108.

