Salt Lake City Summer League Tip Times Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – The start times for the Salt Lake City Summer League have been announced.

Running July 8-10, the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder will each play three games in three days in a round-robin format.

The games will be played at the Delta Center.

Tip Times Announced For Salt Lake City Summer League

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Salt Lake City Summer League.

July 8

5 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

July 9

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

July 10

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. MDT: Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

Radio and television broadcast information has not been released.

Lottery Talent Expected In Salt Lake City

Barring trades, three lottery picks should make their NBA debits during the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Grizzlies own the ninth pick, the Jazz own the 10th pick, and the Thunder own the 12th pick in this year’s draft lottery.

Related: Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Memphis also owns the 39th and 57th picks in the second round, Utah owns the 29th and 32nd picks, while Philadelphia owns the 16th and 41st picks.

The first round of the NBA Draft will be held on June 27th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round two will be held on June 28th at the ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops