On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake City Summer League Tip Times Announced

Jun 17, 2024, 1:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The start times for the Salt Lake City Summer League have been announced.

Running July 8-10, the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder will each play three games in three days in a round-robin format.

The games will be played at the Delta Center.

Tip Times Announced For Salt Lake City Summer League

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Salt Lake City Summer League.

July 8

5 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

July 9

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

July 10

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. MDT: Philadelphia 76ers  @ Utah Jazz

Radio and television broadcast information has not been released.

Lottery Talent Expected In Salt Lake City

Barring trades, three lottery picks should make their NBA debits during the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Grizzlies own the ninth pick, the Jazz own the 10th pick, and the Thunder own the 12th pick in this year’s draft lottery.

Related: Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Memphis also owns the 39th and 57th picks in the second round, Utah owns the 29th and 32nd picks, while Philadelphia owns the 16th and 41st picks.

The first round of the NBA Draft will be held on June 27th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round two will be held on June 28th at the ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Regan Smith Eyes More Hardware At Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA swimmer Regan Smith looks to add more hardware to her trophy case during the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospects: Filipowski, McCain, Walter, Missi

At look at Jared McCain, Kyle Filipowski, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Yves Missi, and how they'd each fit with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Linebacker To Open For Ron McBride Foundation Benefit Concert

Former Utah linebacker Taulia Lave will be the opening act for the Ron McBride Foundation's benefit concert on Saturday, June 22.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Set New Franchise Mark Against Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake hopes to set a new franchise record by defeating or drawing against Sporting Kansas City in a midweek battle.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rudy Gobert Shares Photos Of New Baby

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert shared photos of his son after becoming a first-time father Monday morning.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Announces Signing Of Forward Noel Nordh

Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of forward and 2023 draft pick Noel Nordh to a multi-year entry-level contract.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Salt Lake City Summer League Tip Times Announced