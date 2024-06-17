60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Carsen Ryan (Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 52 is Utah Utes tight end Carsen Ryan.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

No. 52 Utah tight end Carsen Ryan

Ryan is the third member of the Utah football program to land on the 60 in 60 after Sione Fotu and Miki Suguturaga.

Before his college career, the Orem, Utah native was a standout player for the Timpview Thunderbirds and American Fork Cavemen. After starting his high school career at Timpview, Ryan played his senior season at American Fork High School. In 2020, Ryan hauled in 53 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns. He helped the Cavemen reach the quarterfinal round of the 6A playoffs as a senior.

After his time at American Fork, Ryan was one of the top tight end prospects in the country. He chose to attend UCLA and play for Chip Kelly and the Bruins to start his college career.

Ryan played in 17 games for the Bruins from 2022-23. He started eight of those contests.

The tight end recorded 13 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Following the 2023 campaign, Ryan announced he was coming back home and transferring to Utah.

Ryan joins a stacked tight end room at Utah, one that features players like Suguturaga, Landen King, and Brant Kuithe.

This fall, the Utes will open their 2024 campaign and first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference by hosting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

