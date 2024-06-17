On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Announces Signing Of Forward Noel Nordh

Jun 17, 2024, 2:08 PM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Hockey Club announced the signing of forward Noel Nordh to a multi-year entry-level contract.

Utah Hockey Club signs Noel Nordh

The team announced the deal on Monday, June 17.

Sign Up Now: Utah Hockey Newsletter

Nordh’s deal is an entry-level contract for three years. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed by the team.

The Soderhamn, Sweden native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 72 overall pick during the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

