Utah Hockey Club Announces Signing Of Forward Noel Nordh

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of forward Noel Nordh to a multi-year entry-level contract.

The team announced the deal on Monday, June 17.

Nordh’s deal is an entry-level contract for three years. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed by the team.

.@utahhockeyclub announces the signing of 2024 draft pick Noel Nordh. Nordh was the 72nd overall pick last year by the Arizona Coyotes. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Julian Lutz’s signing become official here soon as well.#UtahHC #NHLinUtah @kslsports pic.twitter.com/N6K9QucVwl — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) June 17, 2024

The Soderhamn, Sweden native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 72 overall pick during the 2023 NHL Draft.

