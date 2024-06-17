On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rudy Gobert Shares Photos Of New Baby

Jun 17, 2024, 2:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert shared photos of his baby boy after becoming a first-time father in May.

The star center posted the photos on social media.

“Grateful and honored that you chose us to welcome you to this world to experience what we call life,” Gobert wrote in the caption. “I make it my mission to love, protect and keep paving the way for you…you will write your own story, and I can’t wait to witness every step of it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rudy D. Gobert (@rudygobert27)

Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla announced they were expecting in February during the NBA All-Star break.

Gobert Shares Photos Of First Baby

The former Utah Jazz center played a significant role in Minnesota’s run to the Western Conference Finals where they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

Gobert was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award on May 7, one day after the birth of his child.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Gobert would join Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only players in NBA history to earn the Defensive Player of the Year four times.

The French center led Minnesota to the league’s best defense allowing only 108.4 points per 100 possessions, two points better than the second-ranked Boston Celtics.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 rebounds during the regular season before helping the Timberwolves sweep the star-studded Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Regan Smith Eyes More Hardware At Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA swimmer Regan Smith looks to add more hardware to her trophy case during the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospects: Filipowski, McCain, Walter, Missi

At look at Jared McCain, Kyle Filipowski, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Yves Missi, and how they'd each fit with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Linebacker To Open For Ron McBride Foundation Benefit Concert

Former Utah linebacker Taulia Lave will be the opening act for the Ron McBride Foundation's benefit concert on Saturday, June 22.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Set New Franchise Mark Against Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake hopes to set a new franchise record by defeating or drawing against Sporting Kansas City in a midweek battle.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Announces Signing Of Forward Noel Nordh

Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of forward and 2023 draft pick Noel Nordh to a multi-year entry-level contract.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Carsen Ryan (Tight End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 52 is Utah tight end Carsen Ryan.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Rudy Gobert Shares Photos Of New Baby