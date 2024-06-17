Rudy Gobert Shares Photos Of New Baby

SALT LAKE CITY – Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert shared photos of his baby boy after becoming a first-time father in May.

The star center posted the photos on social media.

“Grateful and honored that you chose us to welcome you to this world to experience what we call life,” Gobert wrote in the caption. “I make it my mission to love, protect and keep paving the way for you…you will write your own story, and I can’t wait to witness every step of it.”

Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla announced they were expecting in February during the NBA All-Star break.

Gobert Shares Photos Of First Baby

The former Utah Jazz center played a significant role in Minnesota’s run to the Western Conference Finals where they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

Gobert was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award on May 7, one day after the birth of his child.

Gobert would join Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only players in NBA history to earn the Defensive Player of the Year four times.

The French center led Minnesota to the league’s best defense allowing only 108.4 points per 100 possessions, two points better than the second-ranked Boston Celtics.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 rebounds during the regular season before helping the Timberwolves sweep the star-studded Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.

