On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Spencer Cox elected vice chairman of the Western Governors’ Association

Jun 17, 2024, 2:49 PM

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the Utah Virtual Academy High School commencement at Cottonwood High Sch...

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the Utah Virtual Academy High School commencement at Cottonwood High School in Murray on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was tapped for leadership in an organization of governors of western states after serving as chairman of the National Governors Association for the past year.

The Western Governors’ Association announced Cox was elected as vice chairman of the organization on Friday. The Republican governor will serve with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, as the chairwoman. Lujan Grisham has served as the vice chairwoman under Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

“Governors engage in practical politics, and I look forward to working on solutions with my fellow governors on the challenges we face in the West,” Cox said.

As chairwoman, Lujan Grisham announced she would focus on housing in western states.

“Too many working-class families lack access to housing that meets their needs, and it diminishes quality of life and threatens our vibrant economic growth,” she said. “We are laser-focused on removing obstacles, reducing development costs, and putting new resources and public land in play to deliver this badly needed housing.”

Housing affordability

Cox has focused in on housing affordability during the last year of his first term as Utah’s governor. Ahead of the 2024 legislative session, he pushed for policies to build 35,000 new starter homes in the state over the next several years. Lawmakers created a fund from the state treasurer’s account to provide low-interest loans to developments with 60% or more of the homes considered affordable.

Cox has used his role as chairman of the National Governors Association to promote his Disagree Better initiative, through which he has encouraged governors to record ads with members of the opposite political party in their state.

During meetings of the organization in Washington in February, Cox promoted the initiative during a press briefing at the White House alongside President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the vice chairman of the National Governors Association.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people....

Michael Houck

Two hurt after a single vehicle crash on Trapper’s Loop

One person was flown to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on Trapper's Loop Monday afternoon. 

34 minutes ago

A reflective monolith found by Vegas Metro Search and Rescue near Gass Peak over the weekend....

Michael Houck

A reflective monolith appears in outskirts of Las Vegas

Three years since a mysterious monolith appeared in the Utah wilderness, a new one was found in the mountains near Las Vegas.

1 hour ago

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, the incumbent candidate running for the 2nd Congressional District, spe...

Mary Culbertson

Donald Trump endorses Celeste Maloy for re-election ahead of GOP primary

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Congresswoman Celeste Maloy just over a week ahead of the GOP primary.

1 hour ago

FILE — police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Toddler severely injured in Draper crash

A toddler was severely injured in a Draper crash Monday.

2 hours ago

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a hiker died at the parkon Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Nati...

Mark Jones

Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National park say a hiker died over weekend inside the park.

2 hours ago

(File)...

Eliza Pace

37-year-old man accused of sexually exploiting 17-year-old girl in Cedar City

A Las Vegas man has been arrested and accused of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Cedar City.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Spencer Cox elected vice chairman of the Western Governors’ Association