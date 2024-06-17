On the Site:
Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park

Jun 17, 2024, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a hiker died at the parkon Sunday, June 16, 2024. (National Park Service)

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a hiker died at the parkon Sunday, June 16, 2024. (National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a hiker died over weekend at the park.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, park officials were notified of an unresponsive hiker on Sunday morning around 6:45 a.m. The hiker was found on the Bright Angel Trail, roughly a half-mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse.

Life-saving efforts by to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful, according to the release.

The victim was a 41-year-old male, who was hiking out of the canyon after an overnight stay at the Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch.

No other information was provided, including the victim’s name or where he was from.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

