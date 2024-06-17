Toddler severely injured in Draper crash

DRAPER — A young toddler was severely injured in a crash in Draper Monday, police said. The toddler was rushed to the hospital along with their mother.

Lt. Mike Elkins with Draper police said a car moving west on 12300 South collided with an SUV moving north on 265 West. The SUV spun out and hit a diesel truck that was stopped at the traffic light line, he said.

The toddler was somewhere around 1-years-old, according to Elkins. The extent of the mother’s possible injuries is unknown.

Elkins said authorities know that someone ran a red light, but as of 3 p.m. Monday investigators did not yet know who. The other driver had minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the intersection and use alternate routes, as both roads are closed. The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the roads would be closed until approximately 6:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.