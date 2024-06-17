On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Toddler severely injured in Draper crash

Jun 17, 2024, 3:22 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

FILE — police lights...

FILE — police lights

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — A young toddler was severely injured in a crash in Draper Monday, police said. The toddler was rushed to the hospital along with their mother.

Lt. Mike Elkins with Draper police said a car moving west on 12300 South collided with an SUV moving north on 265 West. The SUV spun out and hit a diesel truck that was stopped at the traffic light line, he said.

The toddler was somewhere around 1-years-old, according to Elkins. The extent of the mother’s possible injuries is unknown.

Elkins said authorities know that someone ran a red light, but as of 3 p.m. Monday investigators did not yet know who. The other driver had minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the intersection and use alternate routes, as both roads are closed. The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the roads would be closed until approximately 6:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people....

Michael Houck

Two hurt after a single vehicle crash on Trapper’s Loop

One person was flown to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on Trapper's Loop Monday afternoon. 

25 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

5 juveniles hospitalized following early-morning crash in South Jordan

Police say five juveniles were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle crash.

23 hours ago

One motorcyclist was killed, another injured in a Cache County crash involving two motorcycles. (Br...

Mary Culbertson

One motorcyclist killed, another injured in double-motorcycle crash in Cache County

One motorcyclist was killed, another injured after their motorcycles collided, throwing them from the bikes in Cache County.

1 day ago

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday, June 15,...

Carylsle Price and Brianna Chavez

Person killed after threatening South Jordan police officers with a knife

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday afternoon, according to police.

2 days ago

Aerial view over the airport of Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii, USA with view over the runway to the coastlin...

Gregory Wallace and Ross Levitt, CNN

FAA investigating Southwest flight that came within 400 feet of crashing into the ocean

A federal investigation is underway after a Southwest Airlines flight plunged toward the ocean off the coast of a Hawaiian island.

2 days ago

Five pharmacists from Smith’s Food and Drug were given awards for saving a man's life. (Andrew A...

Andrew Adams

Smith’s workers recognized by Sandy city officials for helping save a life

Five pharmacists at Smith’s Food and Drug, 2039 E. 9400 South, were recognized by Sandy City for helping to save a man’s life.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Toddler severely injured in Draper crash