OUTDOORS & RECREATION

A reflective monolith appears in outskirts of Las Vegas

Jun 17, 2024, 4:08 PM

A reflective monolith found by Vegas Metro Search and Rescue near Gass Peak over the weekend....

A reflective monolith found by Vegas Metro Search and Rescue near Gass Peak over the weekend. (The Las Vegas Police Department)

(The Las Vegas Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LAS VEGAS — Three years since a mysterious monolith appeared in the Utah wilderness, a new one was found in the mountains near Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Police Department said Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue spotted the reflective monolith near Gass Peak over the weekend.

“We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water… but check this out!” the department posted on Facebook.

A reflective monolith found by Vegas Metro Search and Rescue near Gass Peak over the weekend. (The Las Vegas Police Department) A reflective monolith found by Vegas Metro Search and Rescue near Gass Peak over the weekend. (The Las Vegas Police Department)

In November 2020, Utah Division of Wildlife Resource officers found a 12-foot-tall shiny metal monolith in the remote wilderness of San Juan County while counting bighorn sheep in a helicopter.

A few days later after its discovery, the Bureau of Land Management said the monolith disappeared from its spot. Utah authorities said they had nothing to do with its removal.

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was assisting Utah Division of Wildlife Resource officers counting bighorn sheep when the crew spotted something mysterious from above. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

In December, Sylvan Christensen said he and his group removed the monolith, stating it was to save the nearby wildlife and public lands.

“We removed the Utah Monolith because there are clear precedents for how we share and standardize the use of our public lands, natural wildlife, native plants, freshwater sources, and human impacts upon them. The mystery was the infatuation and we want to use this time to unite people behind the real issues here— we are losing our public lands— things like this don’t help,” Christensen said in a written statement.

While the monolith was in the wilderness, witnesses told KSL that the area was filled with trash and other waste. One man said there was a plane parked in the remote area to see the monolith.

The men who removed the monolith pointed out the desert damage caused by the traffic attracted to the area. (Used by permission @rossbernards)

“This land wasn’t physically prepared for the population shift (especially during a pandemic). People arrived by car, by bus, by van, helicopter, planes, trains, motorcycles, and E-bikes and there isn’t even a parking lot,” Christensen’s statement said. “There aren’t bathrooms— and yes, pooping in the desert is a misdemeanor. There was a lot of that. There are no marked trails, no trash cans, and it’s not a user group area.”

On Christensen’s Instagram account, he said that he was receiving death threats and personal attacks for taking the monolith. In the post, he showed that the monolith was not destroyed and it was in the hands of BLM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andy Lewis (@sketchyandylewis)


The sighting of the Utah monolith attracted national attention, ranging from skits from late-night shows to more monoliths appearing across the world.

To this day, no one knows who placed the Utah monolith.

And with the new Las Vegas one, police are now asking, “HOW did it get up there??”

